Why Mychal Thompson still believes Kevin Durant re-signs with Warriors originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Programming note: Watch the pregame edition of Warriors Outsiders on Friday night at 6 PT, streaming live on the MyTeams app.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Mychal Thompson is not changing his tune. His opinon about Golden State's future is very consistent.

On Tuesday night, Klay Thompson's father again was asked about Kevin Durant's pending free agency.

"Yeah, I think everybody is gonna stay," the two-time NBA champion said on KNBR 680. "They have such a good thing up there. That's my gut. Nobody's telling me anything.

"But I just think if the Warriors win it again this year -- Joe Lacob and Peter Guber, Bob Myers, Steve Kerr, the Warriors fans -- they make it so welcoming and so much fun for the players up there.

"It makes no sense to voluntarily leave such a great situation that every other player in the league would love to find themselves in.

"I just think when it comes right down to it, everybody's gonna stay there for the next seven to eight years."

This is very similar to what Thompson said back in December:

"Listen. They're all gonna stay. Ain't nobody going nowhere, man. They got something special and unique up there. There's no reason to break that up. Those guys are special. And if they listen to me -- if they keep them together for another five or seven or eight years -- let 'em all retire as Warriors."

Thompson is in the minority. It's safe to say that most people in the basketball world -- media, fans, executives, etc. -- believe Durant will leave the Warriors in July.

[RELATED: Kerr, Durant searching for answers after Celtics crush Warriors]

Story continues

As Yahoo's Chris Haynes wrote Wednesday morning, there are members of the Warriors organization "concerned that Durant's behavior is a sign that he's already got one foot out the door."

Fortunately for everybody involved, we are less than four months away from finding out what's going to happen.

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram