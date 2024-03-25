Why Will Muschamp took reduced role on Georgia’s staff

The Georgia Bulldogs’ sideline will look much differently this fall after multiple changes to the coaching staff this offseason.

The biggest difference will be on the defensive side of the ball. Formerly co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach, Will Muschamp has moved to defensive analyst, and Travaris Robinson has taken Muschamp’s role after coming over from Alabama.

We received some clarity on Muschamp’s move from head coach Kirby Smart last week as the Bulldogs continue spring practice.

“He spent a lot of time around young men in this profession, and he’s developed a lot of really good football players. He’s shaped a lot of boys into men. He’s got a lot of great relationships from the places he’s coached,” Smart said. “He spent a lot of time developing those kids, and he wants to be able to see his son. He wants to be able to watch his son develop and play. He got to see that firsthand with Jackson here who did a tremendous job for us. Every day coach Muschamp got to go on the practice field and be with his son.

Mushamp’s son, Jackson Muschamp, is set to graduate from UGA this spring. The walk-on quarterback had a poetic ending to his career in 2023, seeing his first collegiate action in Georgia’s Orange Bowl win versus Florida State.

Smart acknowledged that Will muschamp’s diminished role, in part, is due to his desire to be more involved with his younger son, Whit Muschamp, who is preparing for his freshman season at Vanderbilt.

“I can only imagine what that felt like for him and the satisfaction of seeing his son each day. Now he’s got Whit, who’s got an opportunity to go to Vanderbilt and play. He wants to be a factor in his life and be with him. That was a really easy transition. I thought he handled it very well. He communicated very well with me.”

The combination of Smart, Muschamp and co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann has one of the best, if not the best, defensive staffs in the sport. Smart knew he needed a hard hitter to take Muschamp’s place, and he found that in Robinson.

Robinson coached with Muschamp at Florida and South Carolina, bringing a similar mindset to Athens. He is also considered one of the best recruiters in college football.

“Our ability to hire T-Rob was tremendous. He’s got tons of value in our SEC footprint. Recruiting value, football knowledge, leader of men. Anywhere he’s coached, his players really, really trust him and enjoy him,” Smart said. “He’s been nothing but an asset for us in terms of knowledge but also in terms of relationships. We’ll get a great benefit from T-Rob coming, and we’ll get a huge benefit from coach Muschamp remaining part of our program to help us.”

Georgia will continue spring practice leading up to the annual G-Day scrimmage game on Saturday, April 13. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET, televised on SEC Network+.

