Why 'modern manager' Thelin should excite Dons fans - Mjallby

Former Celtic defender Johan Mjallby believes his compatriot Jimmy Thelin can revive "sleeping giant" Aberdeen with a blueprint of fast and attacking football.

Swede Thelin will leave Elfsborg to take charge at Pittodrie on a three-year deal early next month.

"He’s a very modern manager," said Mjallby, who spent six years with Celtic from 1998 to 2004.

"If you go back five or six years, before the pandemic he was the next best thing coming up as a manager. Then he struggled a wee bit at Elfsborg to start with before he got them to play really quick, good attacking football.

"They nearly won the league last season, they’ve been struggling a wee bit this season but that’s maybe down to players, because like in Scotland if you have a player doing really well there will be interest elsewhere and you’ll probably lose them.

"I think it will be interesting what he’s going to do at Aberdeen, because they are like a sleeping giant struggling big time results wise.

"They are going to get a manager who is going to be quite confident he can do something with Aberdeen. If he plays the same football, Elfsborg are very dynamic, they can play short passing but they prefer to attack very quickly.

"The Aberdeen fans should look forward to see what he can offer. He’s done enough in Sweden to get this move anyway."