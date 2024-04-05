Why MJ Melendez believes this team isn’t just the same old Kansas City Royals

After multiple close losses to the Baltimore Orioles earlier in the week, the Kansas City Royals needed a game like Thursday.

KC’s bats finally woke up, leading to a dominant Royals victory over the Chicago White Sox.

The Royals’ starting rotation has a stellar 1.43 ERA but haven’t had the run support to back them up often this season.

“It always feels good when you put a lot of runs on the board,” Royals catcher MJ Melendez said. “It gives our team a good chance to win, especially late in the game. Give the pitchers a good lead.”

The Royals broke open the game by scoring eight times in the seventh inning.

“Obviously we played a lot of close games and we were looking to get a good inning going,” he said. “It’s something we have been looking to do and we were just able to capitalize on it.”

Now, the Royals’ focus is on capitalizing on that game as they face White Sox starting pitcher Erick Fedde. In his season debut, he struck out seven and gave up two runs in a loss to the Detroit Tigers.

“We just need to roll up with the same energy,” Melendez said. “Obviously, we know we can do it. It’s just taking advantage of the little things, especially the mistakes that other teams make.”

Royals’ manager Matt Quatraro already sees a difference between this season’s and last season’s lineup. Last season, the Royals ranked No. 23 in total runs scored (676). This season, while early, KC ranks No. 12 in total runs scored (34)

“It’s funny if you look at the lineup; the overwhelming majority of it is the same as last year, with some in slightly different spots,” he said. “I think the maturity, the growth, the understanding of what it takes to be a good player, but also be in a good lineup. Hopefully, they’re learning that as they go.”

A game like Thursday goes a long way in showcasing that this team isn’t just last season’s Royals. According to Melendez, the team believes it can compete with anybody and that as the team chemistry continues to improve, it’ll turn into wins.

A win like that certainly helps boost the chemistry

“It’s always good to be in a locker room after a win,” Melendez said. “You’re all pretty hyped up and happy.”