Why Mitov could be a key recruit

Aberdeen's new number one Dimitar Mitov looks a shrewd signing.

While the Bulgaria international only spent one season at St Johnstone, his impact was indelible.

Mitov, 27, made 41 appearances following his arrival last summer from Cambridge United and was instrumental in keeping the Perth club in the Premiership before sweeping the board at their player of the year awards.

In his 38 league outings, Mitov was kept busy. He made 138 saves, the most of any Premiership goalkeeper by quite a distance - the man he succeeds at Pittodrie, Kelle Roos, was next on 122.

And Mitov's save percentage of 71.6 was bettered only by Will Dennis of Kilmarnock (75.3%) and Hearts' Zander Clark (72.7%).

Aberdeen beat St Johnstone just once in four meetings last season - Mitov was a big reason for that.

And although the fee the Dons have paid to trigger his release clause is undisclosed, it may well prove money well spent.

Manager Jimmy Thelin, who has made Mitov his third Dons recruit, hailed the "talented" keeper as an "important signing" in his embryonic Pittodrie tenure, adding: “He is an international who brings with him good knowledge of the Scottish game.

"He had an exceptional season last year and was amongst some of the top performers in the league."

Now it's down to the Bulgarian to continue that form and try to help Thelin hit the ground running.