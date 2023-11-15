Why Missouri's Cody Schrader turned down chance to set single-game yards record vs. Tennessee

Missouri football's Cody Schrader had a chance to break the Tigers' single-game all-purpose yards record in a 36-7 romp over Tennessee but instead opted to not return to the field late in the game.

The Tigers had already built their sizeable lead over the Vols when Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz was alerted by a Tigers staffer that Schrader was 20 yards shy (it was actually 39) of the school-record 360 yards set by receiver Jeremy Maclin against Kansas State in 2007.

“We didn’t build this team off of chasing records.”



Cody Schrader's selfless mentality after Coach Drink wanted to see him break the school record 👏💯



Schrader, a former walk-on transfer from Division II Truman State, wasn't worried about the entering the record books, although Drinkwitz tried to help Schrader earn a well-deserved accolade.

"Go get it man!" Drinkwitz replied. "I wanted to score again, that's why I was throwing it deep."

Schrader ultimately finished with the third-most single-game all-purpose yards (321) in Missouri history in the win over Tennessee. The SEC's leading rusher this season finished with 35 carries for 205 yards and a touchdown against the Volunteers. He added five receptions for 116 receiving yards as well.

Though he didn't earn the school record for most single-game all-purpose yards, Schrader did set numerous milestones vs. the Vols. He is the first player in SEC history with 200 rushing yards and 100 receiving yards in a single game, and is also only the 10th player in FBS history to accomplish the feat.

In so doing, he also became the first player in Mizzou history to have 100 yards rushing and receiving in the same game. Moreover, his 321 all-purpose yards is the most by a player in a single game to date in the 2023 college football season.

"He represents everything about us, men," Drinkwitz said in the locker room as he handed Schrader a game ball.

Drinkwitz also told media after the game Shrader should be in the Heisman Trophy conversation:

"Absolutely," he said. "If you're talking about the best player in college football who's done more for his football team than anybody else. He's the leading rusher in the SEC. When's the last time the leading rusher in the SEC on a top 10 team wasn't considered for the Heisman? …. The guy shows up in the biggest games on the biggest stages."

Missouri single-game record for most all-purpose yards

Here is where he ranks all time on the single-game all-purpose yards list for Missouri:

Jeremy Maclin: 360 yards vs. Kansas State (2007) Devin West: 333 yards vs. Kansas (1998) Cody Schrader: 321 yards vs. Tennessee (2023)

Where did Cody Shrader transfer from?

Schrader played at Truman State from 2018-21 before accepting a walk-on offer to Missouri. The sixth-year senior earned the starting job a season ago, rushing for 746 yards and nine touchdowns before turning into one of the best running backs in college football this season.

So far, Schrader has an SEC-leading 1,124 yards and 11 touchdowns on 197 carries, with an additional 20 receptions for 191 yards in 2023.

