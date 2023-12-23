Why Missouri basketball's offense is concerning me, not the Tigers' defense | Kwiecinski

ST. LOUIS — Missouri head coach Dennis Gates would love to see an amendment to the NCAA basketball rule book.

When you see a call that should be a foul, hit a buzzer and you get the foul. Coaches get five of those per game.

"I wish we can call our own fouls," Gates said. "I think that would be a cool rule."

Unfortunately, that's not in the rule book.

And, that won't help Missouri's offense either.

The Tigers' offense is missing a gear. A wire is clipped somewhere. Someone might be crossing the streams.

Whatever you want to say about it, this just isn't cutting it. Especially since SEC play begins after a home game against Central Arkansas to close out the calendar year.

Something needs to change.

"I think the game was over at halftime, to be honest," Quincy Guerrier said, and you better believe he was right.

Kobe Brown and D'Moi Hodge won't save you now. In a few games last year, those two commanded the offense in a way that bailed out the defense at times. It was an imperfect science.

It's partially why the defense doesn't concern me as much as the offense does.

Missouri held Kansas to 73 points and Memphis to 70. Those two teams have plenty of playmakers. In the last two games, Missouri has given up 90+ points to Seton Hall and Illinois. This team has proven it can defend well when it executes its game plan.

The issues with Missouri's offense affect the other end, as MU's offense has bottomed out, like it did Friday and against Memphis, or started so sluggishly it was too much to overcome, like against Seton Hall.

"We shot 74 field goals, we didn't turn the ball over," Gates said. 'It wasn't those situations."

Of those 74 shot attempts, some should have gone in. They were easy shots that Illinois made, but Missouri didn't. Giving the opposition defensive momentum leads to offensive momentum on the other end.

Missouri was 1 of 17 shooting from 3-point range in the first half as Illinois opened up a 49-24 lead at halftime. There was little Missouri could do right in the first half.

It wasn't for a lack of effort. The Tigers had good looks and open shots. Again, they just could not get a shot to fall.

"I will tell these guys to shoot the same exact shots because they were wide open," Gates said.

The biggest problem I had with that, though, was who was taking the shots. Of the 17 3-pointers that Missouri took, Connor Vanover, Jordan Butler and Noah Carter took nine and did not make one.

Trent Pierce was 0-3 in the first half, but he made a few against Seton Hall late in the second half that actually helped make it a game late.

Carter can make threes. But, he's in a slump. He won't always shoot 0-4 in a half from three, but he needs to bust out of his struggles. I've seen him do it before, so I know he can.

All that said, Vanover and Butler should not be taking the majority of Missouri's 3-point shots. I know Gates has said that he wants his players to shoot open shots, and they will get benched if they don't. But, Vanover and Butler aren't known for taking those shots.

Honor, Bates and East are.

They need to be taking Missouri's 3-pointers because that's their shot.

Gates will never tell his players to pass up an open shot. But, just because these players can take these shots, doesn't mean they should. Especially if the post players aren't used to shooting a higher volume of 3-pointers, and especially if the post players are better suited as rebounders who can limit chances for other teams to get in transition.

Missouri turned the ball over 10 times. But, some of the 3-pointers the Tigers took turned into Illinois rebounds which became fast breaks on the other end for the Illini. That's basically a live-ball turnover and a team that lives in transition like Illinois feasts on that.

There are also times where MU's offense just doesn't move the ball like it did last season. That leads to dribble on dribble on dribble, wasting the shot clock until someone takes a desperation shot. That's also virtually a live-ball turnover that can lead to transition points on the other end.

It's hard to point at the defense to be better when the offense is part of the problem.

"I will tell these guys to shoot the same exact shots because they were wide open," Gates said.

Maybe offensive roles need to change?

There's just one Missouri player you can count on for 10+ points every game right now, and that's Sean East. He alone won't win you games.

Someone needs to emerge. Bates has shown he can score, but he's scored in double figures in four of Missouri's 13 games this year. Pierce got his first start in a MU uniform and scored 12 points

When asked if Missouri is close to being a tournament team, Gates said after the game he believes MU is close. When it comes down to it, Missouri needs to do a specific thing better: get to the free throw line.

"It wasn't self-inflicted," Gates said. "It was the lack of getting to the free throw line."

Bates, East and Pierce can do that. Pierce showed that Friday night, he scored two baskets while getting fouled.

The pieces are there, but they need to be developed. It helps when those players get more confidence under their wings. Free throws bring that confidence, Gates said.

"If you see the ball go in 13, 14, 15,16 extra times, that gives you confidence," Gates said. "Especially when you're not shooting a certain percentage."

Missouri shot 39.2 from the floor and 22 percent from 3-point range Friday, while attempting just 16 free throws. Those numbers mirror what happened against Memphis. These are two teams Gates considers tournament teams.

Come two weeks, Missouri will be seeing plenty more tournament-worthy teams in SEC play.

"We're very close and I'm excited about our trending because I think we're trending in the right direction," Gates said. "It's probably things that is not seen with the naked eye from the outside looking in, but from an internal perspective, I see the pieces. I see the growth. I see guys trending in the right direction."

