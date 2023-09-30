Why do Mississippi State fans ring cowbells? Iconic MSU symbol explained

As Alabama prepares to face Mississippi State in Week 5 of the college football season, coach Nick Saban is doing his part to motivate his players before facing what Saban called the Crimson Tide's most formidable foe since Texas.

Saban's words hyping up the Bulldogs on "The Pat McAfee Show" this week might have felt like coach-speak. But the words rang true entering one of the SEC's most uniquely loud environments: Davis-Wade Stadium and its deafening cowbell sounds.

Mississippi State fans have been yielding cowbells for decades, although the exact origin of the device is still unclear. The cowbells gradually entered the Mississippi State football scene in the late 1930s and early 1940s and were a mainstay until artificial noise makers were banned from 1947 to 2010.

The cowbell noises have not proved to be a problem for Alabama in the past. The Crimson Tide has won six straight in Starkville, Mississippi, since the cowbells were reinstated as a Mississippi State symbol (and cymbal).

But that doesn't mean the sound won't be a factor for an Alabama team still looking to find consistency during the 2023 season. Here's a look at the history of Mississippi State's cowbell:

Why do Mississippi State fans use cowbells?

As the legend goes, the cowbell backstory began during a game against rival Ole Miss when a jersey cow wandered on the field, deemed a good luck charm after Mississippi State soundly thumped the Rebels.

To give the Bulldogs an extra layer of luck, students began to bring a cow to every game, but that practice was quickly disallowed, so students altered their approach to wield cowbells during Bulldogs home games.

When did Mississippi State fans start using cowbells?

The best records indicate Bulldogs fans began ringing the cowbells in the late 1930s and early 1940s. That time period is concurrent with the "golden age" of Mississippi State football. Mississippi State won the SEC championship in 1941 after going 8-1-1 under coach Allyn McKeen.

In the 1960s, two MSU professors, Earl W. Terrell and Ralph L. Reeves ,welded cowbells at students' requests, so the cowbell's ring was much stronger and more vibrant. By 1964, demand for the cowbells soared and the Mississippi State bookstore began marketing the cowbells that were being welded by student organizations.

Why did the SEC ban the cowbells?

In 1974, a 9-1 vote by SEC schools banned all artificial noisemakers at football and basketball games, abolishing a historic Mississippi State cymbal. The cowbells would not be heard again until a rule change took place during the next century.

The SEC schools revisited the argument against the cowbells in 2010, and Bulldogs fans were allowed to bring them back to games, albeit during pregame, timeouts, halftime and after the Bulldogs score.

The cowbell is once again a mainstay at Davis-Wade Stadium in Starkville. The Bulldogs will look to finally beat Alabama for the first time since 2007, as the ring of the cowbells descends onto the Crimson Tide players.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Why do Mississippi State fans ring cowbells? Iconic MSU cymbal explained