Why the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics should be considered co-favorites in the East

What are NBA analysts expecting from the Boston Celtics this season in the wake of their arms race with the Milwaukee Bucks this past offseason? Quite a bit, it turns out. According to NBA Dot Com’s John Schuhmann, “Milwaukee and Boston should be considered co-favorites in the Eastern Conference” in 2023-24 after both squads made blockbuster trades to push their proverbial chips in for the pursuit of the 2024 NBA Championship.

“The Celtics appear to have less depth, but if they’re healthy and get one or two solid contributors beyond their top six, they could be the better team in a playoff series,” adds the NBA analyst.

It is also probably fair to say that both teams have strengths that can be deployed well against each other, with the Giannis Antetokounmpo – Damian Lillard pick-and-roll a lethal weapon, and the Bucks’ lack of wing defenders a potential weak spot the Celtics can exploit.

If Boston does get past Milwaukee in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, Schumann believes that the Celtics’ “ceiling is a championship.”

Who are we to argue given Boston currently sitting as co-favorites to win it all in most sportsbooks?

