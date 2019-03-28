Why the millennial panic surrounding Kliff Kingsbury's cell phone policy is overblown

Yahoo Sports' Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson react to the news that Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury will give his players cell phone breaks every 30 minutes to presumably get their social media fix. Was it poor framing on Kingsbury's part or is the media's constant millennial panic to blame for the overblown coverage surrounding the story?

