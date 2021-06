The Telegraph

Third seed Rafael Nadal survived a third set scare to beat Alexei Popyrin in his opening match of the French Open. In his quest for a 14th Roland Garros title, Nadal made a slow start but eventually made the breakthrough late in the first set to take the lead and win it 6-4. The second set was much more of the procession expected pre-match as Nadal took full advantage of several errors by his Australian opponent, claiming it 6-2. However, with the finish line in sight, Popyrin refused to concede