Why Milan’s move for Joshua Zirkzee could be under threat

Why Milan’s move for Joshua Zirkzee could be under threat

Serie A side Milan risk missing out on one of their prime summer targets, Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee, because of a row over agent commission.

The Rossoneri looked set to complete the deal to bring the 23-year-old to the San Siro, after agreeing to meet the Bologna players €40M release clause, but are trying to lower the commission paid to his super agent, Kia Joorabchian, from €15M to €10M.

According to transfer expert Alfredo Pedulla, there is also interest from the Premier League and Juventus, with Joorabchian already having a good working relationship with Bianconeri Sporting Director Cristian Giuntoli.

The Old Lady are closing in on a deal for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, who is also client of Joorabchian’s and this could work in their favour if they want to hijack Milan’s move for Zirkzee.

Zirkzee, arrived in Italy from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022 and his 11 league goals last term helped propel the Rossoblu into the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN