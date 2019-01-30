Why Mike Vick was once in tears over QB battle with Nick Foles originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

Eagles fans should probably feel a little conflicted about the Chip Kelly Era.

Because on one side, it obviously never lived up to the hype. Chip Kelly the GM ended up getting Chip Kelly the coach fired. And Chip Kelly the person didn't do him any favors either.

But if Kelly's time in Philadelphia didn't turn into an utter disaster in less than three years, then the Eagles don't end up with Doug Pederson, Howie Roseman doesn't get back GM power, they don't get Carson Wentz, Nick Foles doesn't come back with a new outlook, etc.

That doesn't mean it hurts any less when fans look back and see some real favorites and real talents that Kelly ousted from those teams. Two of those players Kelly inherited - Mike Vick and DeSean Jackson - were on the Simms and Lefkoe Podcast on Bleacher Report this week and they talked about their relationships with Kelly.

Vick even told a story about being in tears during his QB competition with Nick Foles. The whole video is worth a watch:

The complaint from Vick and DeSean is a common one about Kelly. He just valued his system more than the players, which worked for him at Oregon, but the NFL is a players league. Teams need star players to succeed in the NFL, where talent rules.

And Adam Lefkoe is right. Having Vick and Jackson and McCoy and Maclin should have made Kelly's offense hum. And it did for a short time, but then it all got demolished. Ultimately, things worked out for the Eagles, though.

