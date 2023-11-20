Why Mike Vernon's Hall of Fame induction muddies the greatest Detroit Red Wings team of all

A funny thing happened on the way to the Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Toronto last Monday: A fight broke out over Detroit Red Wings history.

Y’see, the induction of goaltender Mike Vernon — who won the Stanley Cup with the Wings in 1997 as part of a 19-season career — prompted the question, via an email from former Freep Sports boss Gene Myers, of which Wings squad is the greatest ever. (He knows, he just figured we could use a distraction from Michigan and Michigan State football. Bless him.)

By points? That’s the 1995-96 Wings — featuring Vernon in 32 appearances — who racked up 131 points, a total second in NHL history until last season’s Boston Bruins took over No. 1 with 135. (The ’95-96 Wings’ .799 points percentage is also best in franchise history, edging out the ’05-06 Wings at .756 the ’94-95 Wings at .729 and the ’50-51 Wings at .721 — just so we can adjust for the NHL’s ever-shifting number of games and labor disputes.)

Detroit Red Wings goalie Mike Vernon, left, is listening and laughing at Chris Osgood on Jan. 15, 1996. Osgood signed the pucks in front of him. They are in the Olympia Club at Joe Louis Arena waiting to talk with high school journalists who were visiting for the day.

By wins? OK, that’s also the ’95-96 Wings, at 62 — tied for the NHL record until the Bruins won 65 last season.

Then again, those ’95-96 Wings wiped out in the Western Conference finals — they can’t really be the best, right? Not when four Wings squads over the next 11 seasons (plus a fifth that lost the Final in seven games) brought the Cup home to Hockeytown, including the 1996-97 team that was Vernon’s last run in Detroit.

Which brings us to another measure: Hall of Famers.

The Hall calls

Vernon’s induction (as part of a class of THREE goalies — be still, my beating Hasek) gave the 1997 Cup winners eight Hall of Fame players : Vernon, Sergei Fedorov (who’s still waiting for his jersey to rise to the Little Caesars Arena roof), Slava Fetisov, Igor Larionov, Nicklas Lidstrom, Larry Murphy, Brendan Shanahan and Steve Yzerman (and four inductees as builders — Scotty Bowman, Jim Devellano, Ken Holland and Mike Ilitch — but who’s counting?).

That’s second in franchise history behind the 2002 Cup winners, immortalized (at least in print form) as the “Hockey Gods.” The 2001-02 Wings have NINE Hall of Famers : Fedorov, Larionov, Lidstrom, Shanahan, Yzerman, Chris Chelios, Dominik Hasek, Brett Hull and Luc Robitaille (plus, again, Bowman, Devellano, Holland and Ilitch as builders).

Detroit Red Wings head coach Scotty Bowman has a word with center Pavel Datsyuk during practice in Denver, Friday, May 4, 2002. The Detroit Red Wings will play the Colorado Avalanche Saturday afternoon in Denver in game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. Detroit leads the series 2-1.

So the ’01-02 Wings … they’re the best, right? Especially when (no IF) Pavel Datsyuk makes the Hall in his first year of eligibility. We think that’ll the class of 2024 (which means we’re actually ahead of the game) but the now-45-year-old put up 35 points in the KHL back in 2021 — he couldn’t earn a spot this season with the Arizona Coyotes, who last had his contract rights, if he wanted to?

Eventually — even the Magic Man must stop skating someday — the ’02 Wings will have 10 HOF players. Again, the best in franchise history, right? (C’mon, you’re already in this far …) After all, while a surprising number of teams (basically all the good Montreal squads of the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s, so, not actually surprising) have rostered nine or 10 eventual Hall of Famers, just a few have sported more than that: The 1972-73 Canadiens, who had 11, and the 1973-74 Canadiens and 1936-37 Bruins, who had 12 apiece.

Peace in the crease

But of course, it’s never quite that simple, and that’s where Vernon re-enters our picture. (You’d almost forgotten about him, eh?) That’s because Vernon’s crease-mate on the ‘95-96 and ‘96-97 squads, Chris Osgood, still has a decent Hall case himself.

We won’t bring up his career win total (401, good for 13th in NHL history), since — as you might have noticed by this point — playing with all those Hall of Famers in his two stints wearing the Winged Wheel (1993-2001, 2005-11) probably inflated it a bit (or at least that’s the argument used against him year after year).

But the rest of the numbers, on a head-to-head basis? Osgood actually beats Vernon (just like he did in playing time during the ’95-96 season, when he appeared in 50 games to Vernon’s 32) in most of them. Shutouts? That’s Ozzie, 50-27. Goals-against average? Ozzie again, 2.49 to 3.00. Save percentage? .905 to .889. Osgood won three Cups, Vernon two (thanks to his 1989 title with Calgary). They each had one All-NHL nod, and Vernon finally gets an edge in postseason awards, as he took home the Conn Smythe Trophy during the Wings’ Cup run in 1997.

We’d argue that it’s kinda tough to argue Vernon’s case for the Hall — as enough folks did en route to this year’s class — without arguing Osgood’s. And, of course, should Osgood make the Hall, that would give the ’96-97 Wings as many Hall of Famers as the ’01-02 Wings. At least until Datsyuk makes it. And … well, actually, that’s probably it.

2002-03: The Red Wings finished 48-20-10-4, winning the Central Division. But they lost in a sweep to the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim in the first round. Pictured is goalie Curtis Joseph with the team.

CuJo’s bite

Of course, while Vernon is propping open the door for more goalies in the Hall, we’ll point out that Curtis Joseph — the pride of Wisconsin! — has a pretty solid case, too (albeit without the Stanley Cups). CuJo has more career shutouts (51)and a better save percentage (.906) than either Osgood or Vernon, and a GAA (2.79) right in the middle. He also has as many top-five Vezina Trophy finishes (five) as Osgood and Vernon combined.

Adding Joseph to the Hall would give the Wings franchise another nine-HOF’er squad — the ’02-03 iteration, who mustered just six goals in their lone playoff series. Add in Datsyuk and Henrik Zetterberg (a long shot, sure, but well-groomed Swedes seem to be in, if the Hall’s induction of Henrik Lundquist last week is a sign) and all of a sudden, that squad could be up to 11 all-timers, with there with the semi-ancient Canadiens.

Just don’t ask them to beat the Mighty Ducks.

