Why Mike Norvell likes to rotate defensive linemen for Florida State football like Georgia

Mike Norvell is committed to getting Florida State football another National Championship.

The fourth-year head coach has been working toward the goal since taking the job ahead of the 2020 COVID-shortened season.

The No. 3 Seminoles (2-0) are better positioned now than they have since their last National Championship in 2013, already possessing a huge win over then-No. 5 LSU on opening weekend on their resume.

Part of the reason for the success of the FSU team has been the play of the defensive line. Norvell has taken note of past champions - including two-time defending national champions and No. 1 overall Georgia.

"We want those guys, every play that they play, we want them at an elite level, chasing the ball, everything that we're doing physicality," Norvell said of rotating snaps for defensive linemen. "When you have good players, you can do that.

"I did an offseason study looking at the past three or four national champions. There's only one defensive lineman on those teams that played over 50% of the snaps defensively. You saw a lot of guys that are in between 30-40%, 45% and when it shows depth, so it's quality.

Examining UGA defensive linemen' snaps in 2021 and 2022

Jalen Carter is a projected top-five pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

The Bulldogs ran 946 defensive snaps in 15 games last season, according to Pro Football Focus. Nazir Stackhouse led Georgia with 473 snaps, exactly 50% of the snaps. Edge Mykel Williams was second with 407 (43%) snaps and first-round pick Jalen Carter played 392 snaps (41%).

In 2021, Nolan Smith led the UGA defensive linemen with 499 snaps played of 1,003 (49%), while Devonte Wyatt played 423 (42%) and Carter played 396 (39%).

During a media luncheon before spring camp, Norvell alluded to this idea as well. While it's hard to judge snap counts from Saturday's home opener victory against Southern Miss, the LSU opening game gives a better idea of Norvell and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller's plan.

"Go watch the championship game from last year. The team that won it, go watch the rotation they had on defense. There's not a play that's happening where guys are just going through the motions. Guys are staying fresh," Norvell said in March of back-to-back National Champion Georgia.

"Guys are making impacts. They're finding their role and opportunity together with a group that that's what we want, and that's what we need to get to."

Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Joshua Farmer (44) celebrates a sack during a game against the LSU Tigers on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.

Of the interior defensive linemen, Braden Fiske led the way playing 34 of 65 (52%) of the snaps against the Tigers, while Malcolm Ray played 29 snaps (45%) and Joshua Farmer played 23 (35%). Fabien Lovett, who is working his way back from injury, played just 20 snaps against LSU and (31%).

"You're going to get a better chance to get off the ball, a better chance to beat your man and your fresher," Lovett said. "You get that break on the sideline, so you should be fresh. If you're not fresh, something is wrong."

Jared Verse making an impact

It's easy to look at the first two games of the season and be worried about edge Jared Verse.

Verse has just two tackles so far in two games, including no stats against Southern Miss.

He however has six pressures, three quarterback hurries and three QB hits, according to PFF.

"I actually complimented him. I thought his game against Southern Miss was actually even a cleaner game than it was against LSU," Fuller said at his Monday press conference. "He probably had more of an impact statistically against LSU. I thought he actually played really well against Southern Miss.

"Trust me, as the game gets going, he's one of (the players) like, 'Tell (defensive line coach/special teams coordinator John Papuchis) to put me in. Coach, put me back in.' And it's, 'Alright, Jared, let's make sure you root for these guys right now.' But I thought he played a really clean. aggressive, fast game.

"On the pick-six, he countered the level. Usually, we have to block the quarterback when we pick the ball off, it's part of the routine. Well, he was on top of him the entire play so that helped. One of Dennis Briggs' sacks, he over-rushed and with great effort, got in on it."

Verse, a transfer from Albany, earned first-team All-ACC honors after recording a team-high nine sacks and 16.5 tackles for a loss, to go along with 47 tackles and three quarterback hurries across 12 games in 2022.

While he was projected as a potential first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he returned to help FSU help his stock, specifically his technique, per Norvell.

"I thought Jared in Saturday’s game was much better than what he was in the first game," Norvell said. "There are still a few things, just minor details technique-wise. I thought he had a really good game."

