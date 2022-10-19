Why Mike McGlinchey could play in 49ers-Chiefs after calf injury, per doctor

Doctor explains why McGlinchey could play vs. Chiefs after injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers might have gotten lucky with Mike McGlinchey in regards to the calf contusion that limited the right tackle to 22 snaps against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The fifth-year lineman left Sunday's game in the second quarter and appeared to be in severe discomfort. The team medical staff then helped him place a compression device on his injured leg.

On the next drive, McGlinchey attempted to return to the field -- but lasted just six snaps as the pain was too much to allow him to continue productively.

Coach Kyle Shanahan shared on Monday that McGlinchey is day-to-day and has a chance to play in the club’s Week 7 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium.

Dr. Marc Safran from Stanford Medicine spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area on Monday to explain what McGlinchey is going through and why the tackle might be able to recover enough to play in under a week.

“With contusions, especially if the muscle is contracted while he gets hit, you basically are tearing muscle that way as well,” Safran said. “There ends up being bleeding within the muscle. Now he has a partly torn muscle in the area where the impact was, and then there is bleeding and swelling around there.

“The compression is to try to reduce the amount of swelling that occurs so that they are able to help with the flexibility and not lose and any range of motion, and then be able to work on the strength after things kind of calm down.”

Safran explained that ice and compression should be used immediately to stop the bleeding reduce the swelling. Later, once the muscle is stabilized, the player can start to work on flexibility and then, finally, strengthening the muscle. Explosive movements are the last element added in the rehab process.

"Contusions [are more frequent] and it’s a bigger issue in the quadricep muscles, thigh muscles,” Safran said. “Quad contusions are quite common and can be quite debilitating because of the amount of bleeding that can go on in the muscle in addition to the direct damage to the muscle fibers themselves.”

How much McGlinchey practices throughout the week will indicate if he will be able to play on Sunday, but at least for now, there is hope he will be healthy enough.

