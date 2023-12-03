Why Mike Gundy is 'proud' of Oklahoma State after loss to Texas in Big 12 championship

ARLINGTON, Texas — For all four quarters, OSU was dominated by Texas to the tune of a 49-21 loss in Saturday's Big 12 Championship Game.

And as the Cowboys walked off the field at AT&T Stadium, they received an earful from a herd of Longhorns fans that gathered around the tunnel.

But OSU seemed unbothered by the hailstorm of insults and the "SEC" chants. The Cowboys instead held their heads high, and sophomore running back Ollie Gordon even gave the hecklers a toothy smile before walking out of sight.

OSU had nothing to be ashamed of.

"These guys had a great year," OSU head coach Mike Gundy said. "What our guys were able to accomplish, they had a great year. I couldn't be any more proud of what they did and what they accomplished.

"They deserved to be in this game today."

Oklahoma State's Alan Bowman (7) and Xavier Ross (56) walk off the field following the Big 12 Football Championship game

OSU overcame a lot just to reach the Big 12 Championship game.

It was picked to finish seventh in the conference's preseason rankings, and even that seemed generous after the team got off to a slow start.

OSU suffered a 33-7 home loss to South Alabama in Week 3. Then it began Big 12 play the following week with a 34-27 road loss to Iowa State.

That dropped OSU to 2-2 on the season, and many people wrote the team off.

"I don't think anybody in this room expected us to be here in the beginning of the season," redshirt senior quarterback Alan Bowman said. "Obviously, we lost to South Alabama early. We lost to Iowa State early. ... We saw that everyone checked out on Oklahoma State."

But the Cowboys managed to right to ship.

OSU won its next five games, including a 27-24 victory over OU in the final Bedlam matchup, and it reached the Big 12 final for the second time in three seasons.

"It's just awesome to be here," Bowman said. "It's hard because I know you want to win every game you play. ... But just to be here is pretty special."

Unfortunately for OSU, it ran into a Texas team that likely could've beaten anyone in the country on Saturday.

The Longhorns racked up 662 yards of offense, which set a Big 12 title game record. They were led by quarterback Quinn Ewers, who shattered a few individual records for the event and earned its Most Outstanding Player award in the process.

Ewers broke the Big 12 Championship Game record for passing yards (452), passing touchdowns (four), yards gained (458) and completions (35).

The Cowboys found themselves playing catch up all afternoon. Texas forced OSU to abandon a Gordon-led run game and instead throw the ball in hopes of keeping up on the scoreboard.

"They're playing good football right now," Gundy said of Texas. "They're a good team. I don't mind telling you. I'll be honest with you, I told the (players) in here that I would guess that team can play with anybody in the country right now from just what I saw live."

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy stands on the sidelines in the second half of the Big 12 Football Championship game

OSU overcame a slow start to the season, and it lost to a Texas team that has a case to make the College Football Playoff.

Still, seeing the bright side after a blowout loss is easier said than done for some of the Cowboys' players.

"While you have to celebrate where you are, we still didn’t get the job done," senior wide receiver Brennan Presley said. "You don’t work the entire season and the entire offseason to make it to the Big 12 championship. You work to win it."

OSU hopes to end its season on a high note with a bowl win. The Cowboys will find out where they're playing during Selection Day on Sunday.

But for now, Gundy intends on giving his players a well-deserved break.

"We'll give these guys a week off," Gundy said. "I've never given a team seven days (off). I'll probably give them eight days off. It's always been four or five (days) and then we're back at it. This team, they need a break.

"This team is special. This team had a great year. ... We're looking forward to playing one more time."

