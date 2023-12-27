Why this might actually be Nick Saban’s best coaching job
Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz looks at Alabama head coach Nick Saban and explains why 2023 might have been his most masterful coaching job yet.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson to go behind the scenes and get the inside scoop on the latest stories around the NFL, and later, Charles talks to senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein to get the latest from the NFL owner's meetings in Dallas. Fitz and Charles discuss the report that Bill Belichick will be fired at the end of the season as they look at the future of both Belichick and the New England Patriots. Could Mike Vrabel be the guy for the job? Justin Herbert is out for the season with a hand injury, and Easton Stick will be the starter this week. After another failed season, where will the Los Angeles Chargers go from here? Later, Charles and Jori give their takeaways from the NFL owner's meetings, as Jori recaps Roger Goodell's comments on officiating and the Kadarius Toney's offsides penalty from Sunday, and Charles calls for the NFL to take the gray area out of asking an official if you're lined up properly. The duo also discuss the expansion of international games and the NFL adding a game in Brazil, the potential change to rule around fumbling the ball out of the endzone and Super Bowl 61 being played in Los Angeles.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to peel back the curtain on the latest storylines around the NFL. The trio start by giving a behind-the-scenes look into the Denver Broncos front office, as the news broke today that QB Russell Wilson is being benched for financial reasons. Charles and Jori give insight into who inside the building is making this call, what the future of the Broncos under Sean Payton will look like and Russell's future as an NFL quarterback. Next, the hosts discuss the Cleveland Browns and Joe Flacco's magical season, as the team is on fire heading into the playoffs. Can a loaded roster rally around their veteran quarterback and make noise in the postseason? Finally, Jori, Charles and Fitz finish off the show by celebrating the New Year and deciding which teams have dropped the ball as the ball drops by discussing the San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy, the Kansas City Chiefs (and whether or not Antonio Pierce will keep the Las Vegas Raiders job) and what to make of the Dallas Cowboys at this point in the season.
Rubbernecking a car wreck is a primal instinct, and right now the Detroit Pistons are a 15-car pile up.
The tight end position is tricky in Week 17, shockingly even among its biggest name. Scott Pianowski provides some assistance.
Taylor replaced DeVito at halftime during Monday night's loss to the Eagles.
NC State is the talk of the nation heading into the heart of conference play this month and the new favorite to finish atop a talented ACC.
It's fantasy championship week and there is no longer anyvtime time to panic. It's time to win or go home. In the final 2023 installment of the 'Panic Meter' Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to your submissions for the 'Fantasy Forensic Files' and share who they are nervous about playing in Week 17. Behrens also provides his final waiver wire additions for the season.
Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Dan Titus joins Jake Fischer on No Cap Room to recap all five NBA games that took place on Christmas Day.
From Sam Hinkie's Sixers to the run that united Sidney Crosby and Mario Lemieux, these are the worst losing streaks in American pro sports history.
Few college football games have borne the weight of an entire region the way the 1926 Rose Bowl did.
Three coaches have already been let go, along with two general managers. Keep up with all the changes across the NFL right here.
The NBA had plenty of moments that fueled our fandom in 2023, from broken records to the arrival of the next big thing to outstanding performances on the court and drama off it. Here are the top 10 moments of 2023.
Nobody's running away with the award this year, and the winner will likely be whichever QB screws up the least in the final few weeks of the season. Right now, that's Jackson.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
QB Kenny Pickett participated in individual drills last week, and his status will be re-evaluated at week's end.
Trevor Siemian is in line for another start in Week 17.
T.J. Hockenson was in the middle of a career season with the Vikings.
The Jaguars are on a four-game losing streak but still have a seat in the AFC playoff picture for now.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Nuggets shot nine more free throws than the Warriors on Christmas, leaving Kerr and Curry exasperated.