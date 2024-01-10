Why Michigan's national title should haunt (but motivate) Nick Saban's Alabama | Toppmeyer

Monday’s national championship game had to sicken the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Take it from Terrion Arnold.

“Watching this game hurt man,” the Alabama defensive back wrote on social media after Michigan dominated Washington, 34-13.

Alabama was a fourth-down, fourth-quarter stop away from winning the Rose Bowl. Michigan converted fourth-and-2, scored the game-tying touchdown and beat the Tide in overtime. Too bad for Alabama. The Tide would have beaten the Huskies, if Washington didn’t play any better than it did against Michigan.

Here’s what should eat at Alabama and coach Nick Saban even more: Michigan won the national championship playing vintage Bama Ball.

All season, the Wolverines won the line of scrimmage. They blocked. They tackled. They established the run. They avoided penalties. They were ball hawks on defense and valued possession on offense, leading the nation in turnover margin.

That’s Saban’s (old) theme music! The Wolverines stole it, like Georgia before them.

In the 2020 COVID season, when teams quarantined their defenses and Alabama armed itself with an unprecedented wealth of skill-position riches, the Tide won the national championship amid a scoring blitz. Before that, though, Alabama’s dynasty resembled what we saw from Michigan this season.

Saban planned to recommit Alabama to bully ball in 2023. Didn’t happen. Alabama’s defense often wasn’t bad, but rarely was it menacing. The Tide ranked outside the top 15 nationally in total defense, scoring defense and yards per play allowed.

This stat sums up Alabama’s season falling short of the national championship: Texas and Michigan combined for 19 tackles for loss during victories against Alabama. The Tide amassed just three TFLs in those losses.

At the height of Saban’s dynasty, Alabama’s defensive fronts caused havoc. Now, opponents are more disruptive.

Don’t get me started on Alabama’s offensive line. That unit became a liability.

It’s one thing to watch 2019 LSU win a national championship while Joe Burrow posted a generational season, while blessed with a brigade of perimeter weapons. It’s another to see Michigan cover Alabama’s hit song and perform it better.

Alabama became Dolly Parton, while Jim Harbaugh channeled Whitney Houston and belted Dolly’s “I Will Always Love You,” so impressively that it bested the original.

Nonetheless, Alabama came tantalizingly close to reaching the national championship. That ought to be frustrating – and simultaneously encouraging. If Alabama develops more physicality in 2024, it could be celebrating at season's end.

Harbaugh embraced a glitzier style a few years ago. Before the 2019 season, he hired Josh Gattis from Saban’s staff to be Michigan’s offensive coordinator. Gattis implemented a no-huddle spread offense. Shea Patterson, Michigan’s quarterback in 2019, ranked third in the Big Ten in pass attempts. The evolution didn’t work, and Harbaugh recommitted to a more physical brand. That paid off with three straight playoff bids.

It's fitting that Harbaugh’s national championship came after he elevated Sherrone Moore, his offensive line coach, to offensive coordinator. Michigan’s championship wasn't as simple as a philosophy shift, though.

The Wolverines won with a veteran team – and a veteran offensive line, especially. Michigan’s five starting offensive linemen on Monday were all fifth-year seniors. Two were transfers.

Saban should take note. The transfer portal is not just for plugging holes at the skill positions or on defense.

The Tide must become sturdier up front. Tapping into the portal for some veteran beef would be wise. Offensive line ranks among my top questions about Alabama for 2024. I don’t look at its returning linemen and see Michigan. I also don’t see a defensive line that will dominate opponents the way Alabama once did or the way Georgia did during its back-to-back championships or like Michigan this season.

Saban’s seven national championships are a testament to his willingness to evolve. When the game headed in a quarterback-oriented, spread-offense direction, he went with it. That worked in 2020.

At Saban's core, though, I think he most relishes winning like Michigan did this season or how Kirby Smart won his first national championship, when Georgia surrendered 10.2 points per game.

College football is not on the verge of returning to 3 yards and a cloud of dust. A dynamic quarterback who can hit deep shots and move the chains on third-and-7 helps any championship run, but if this season taught us anything, it’s that bully ball remains a winning formula. Alabama simply didn't become the bullies of 2023.

Saban knows the formula, at least. He perfected it at Alabama’s peak.

Block better than your opponent. Hand the ball to the bell cow. Tackle better. Be disruptive. Value the ball. Force turnovers. Limit mistakes. The team that did that better than anyone this season celebrated Monday amid maize and blue confetti.

Michigan won with a brand Saban recognizes. If Saban craves one more national championship, Alabama must recruit and develop toward that old philosophy, seek transfers who contribute to that ideal, and recommit to a style it used to play better than anyone.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

