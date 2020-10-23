Why Michigan's Joe Milton needs Jim Harbaugh to become a QB whisperer again

When Jim Harbaugh arrived at Michigan in December 2014, he was known as a quarterback guru.

At San Diego, he helped Todd Mortensen and Josh Johnson become NFL players. He recruited Andrew Luck to Stanford and developed him into a No. 1 overall pick. And he resurrected Alex Smith's career in San Francisco before reaching the Super Bowl with Colin Kaepernick.

When it came to developing quarterbacks, Harbaugh's record was practically flawless. At every stop, he found a star at the most important position on the field.

Harbaugh is entering his sixth season with the Wolverines, his longest tenure at any one place as a head coach. And yet he's still searching for his first star quarterback in Ann Arbor.

Somewhere along the way, the pipeline dried up.

It used to be a given that a Harbaugh-coached starting quarterback would get a chance at the next level. His first QB in Ann Arbor, Iowa grad transfer Jake Rudock, settled in after a shaky start and has bounced around the fringes of the NFL. It was reasoned that things would get better at the position after 2015, that Harbaugh would find his next star after he had time to recruit and develop the position.

Bit it just hasn't played out that way.

Since Rudock, Michigan has had four quarterbacks start a game: Wilton Speight, John O'Korn, Brandon Peters and Shea Patterson. None have made it to the final roster of a NFL team. And it's no coincidence that those players managed only mild success with the Wolverines.

Speight and Patterson were solid but couldn't get Michigan over the hump. O'Korn struggled mightily. And Peters, the only quarterback among those starters that Harbaugh signed out of high school, is now entering his second year as the starter at Illinois.

Harbaugh has signed five quarterbacks during his tenure, and those players have combined to complete 81 of 156 passes for 1,039 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions. Two of the three quarterbacks who combined for that production, Peters and Dylan McCaffrey, aren't with the program anymore.

As for the third? Well, Michigan's hopes and dreams for the 2020 season rest upon him.

“Known Joe (Milton) a long time," Harbaugh said this week. "Recruited Joe, coached Joe, been around Joe on a daily basis. I mean, very talented. ... He’s ready to play a game.

"People talk about his arm strength. He’s got great arm strength. He’s developed touch. He’s developed a passer’s touch. Throwing the appropriate throws. Most of all, I’m just excited to watch him compete.”

[Michigan football's Joe Milton era ready for takeoff: 'He's the alpha male' ]

Milton has been hyped up more than any player on the roster — and maybe the conference — who played as sparingly as he has (seven games) over the past two seasons. Part of that is because of his position: There's the old adage that the backup quarterback is the most popular player on the team.

But it's also because of his prodigious physical talent. At 6-feet-5, 243 pounds, he towers over most players, and he has the arm to go with it. Ever since Milton enrolled in spring of 2018, coaches and players have gushed about how fast and how far Milton can throw the ball. Defenders have joked about batting down Milton's passes instead of attempting to catch them and risk dislocating a finger. Milton himself has said he can throw 85 yards; in 2019, he told reporters he can throw 76 yards without warming up.

