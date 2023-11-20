Why is Michigan State playing Arizona on Thanksgiving? Explaining the Acrisure Classic

No. 19 Michigan State basketball and No. 3 Arizona, are set to face off on Thanksgiving Day at Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms, California, in a game being called "The Acrisure Classic."

The headlining game of the multi-day Acrisure Invitational tips off at 4:30 p.m. ET and will be nationally broadcast on Fox following the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game.

So how did this game come to be? The link between Acrisure Arena and Michigan State basketball traces back to Acrisure CEO Greg Williams, a Lansing native and significant donor to Michigan State athletics.

Acrisure Arena, home to the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League, rarely hosts basketball events, with the exception of an exhibition by the Harlem Globetrotters in February.

Here's everything you need to know about the Acrisure Classic and the teams participating:

What is the Acrisure Classic?

The Acrisure Classic is the headlining game of the Acrisure Invitational, a four-team NCAA Division I college basketball event. In the days leading up to Thanksgiving, three games will unfold at various campus sites, building anticipation for the pinnacle of the event: the Acrisure Classic.

This nationally televised game between Michigan State and Arizona takes center stage on Thanksgiving Day, marking the grand finale of the event.

Who is playing in the Acrisure Invitational?

Four teams take part in the inaugural Acrisure Invitational, with Michigan State beating Alcorn State 81-49 on Sunday before facing Arizona in the Acrisure Classic on Thanksgiving Day.

Arizona likewise beat UT Arlington 101-56 on Sunday. Alcorn State and UT Arlington will face off on Wednesday while the Spartand and Wildcats tip off from Thousand Palms, California on Thanksgiving.

Acrisure Invitational Schedule

Below is the schedule for the Acrisure Invitational, including on-campus games for Michigan State and Arizona, as well as the Acrisure Classic between the two heavyweights.

Nov. 19: Michigan State 81, Alcorn State 49

Nov. 19: Arizona 101, UT Arlington 56

Nov. 22: Alcorn State at UT Arlington, 8 p.m.

Nov. 23: Michigan State vs. Arizona, 4:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Why Michigan State is playing Arizona in Acrisure Classic on Thanksgiving