Why Michigan State football's Harlon Barnett is excited about the future

Harlon Barnett didn't return to a completely foreign situation when he decided to join coach Mel Tucker’s new staff at Michigan State football.

After all, he had a hand in recruiting many of the cornerbacks who once again are under his command.

“I know a lot of the guys, and they are a talented group,” Barnett said Thursday on a video call. “We're working hard to get back to where we've been and what we expect to be. And they're doing a good job. … I'm looking forward to getting out in the field and playing and see how they do in a real game.”

As for who might start and be in the playing group, Barnett blanketed his options at cornerback.

Michigan State assistant coach Harlon Barnett during a 2020 practice.

“I constantly talk about guys being complete corners, not cover corners,” said Barnett, who was defensive coordinator at Florida State the previous two years after leaving MSU. “So if they can run, cover and tackle, that's what we're looking for. And Dominique Long is a guy that's vying for a spot. Kalon Gervin, Chris Jackson, Julian Barnett, Davion Williams – I think I've pretty much covered everybody. But they're all really doing a good job trying to apply the techniques and coaching that we're giving them and getting better every day.”

Shakur Brown, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound junior, started the final five games of 2019 and finished with 23 tackles with two sacks and an interception. His five pass breakups tied for second on the team behind Josiah Scott.

“I definitely see Shak taking the next step,” coach Barnett said. “He's really good football player.”

The only other returning cornerback with starting experience is Gervin, who got the nod against Ohio State last season and played in 10 games as a freshman. Long, a senior, has settled back in after bouncing between corner and safety and is in the mix for a starting job, Barnett said, along with sophomores Julian Barnett, Jackson and Williams.

Barnett intentionally omitted one player who also has been impressive during preseason practices: true freshman Angelo Grose.

“I was trying to keep that a secret,” coach Barnett said with a grin. “But since you're gonna say that, he is a football player. He's really good football player. I like him a lot, and he's gonna do a lot of great things here at Michigan State.”

Ties that bind

MSU's Harlon Barnett watches the 2015 spring game.

Though Tucker arrives with his own pedigree, he shares plenty with his predecessor, Mark Dantonio, and Barnett is quick to point it out.

“Coach Dantonio and coach Tucker basically fall from the Saban tree,” said Barnett, an assistant under Dantonio in 2007-17. “And so do I. … So we all speak 'Sabanese,' if you want to say it that way.”

As in Nick Saban, the former MSU and current Alabama head coach.

Let’s follow the lineage of the four, all of whom specialize in coaching defensive backs.

It starts when Barnett arrived at MSU to play for coach George Perles, who hired Saban in 1983 as defensive coordinator. They won a Big Ten title together in 1987 and the ensuing Rose Bowl before Barnett went on to play seven years in the NFL, then reunited with Saban as a graduate assistant at LSU in 2003.

Story continues