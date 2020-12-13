Why Michigan State football started hot vs. Penn State, but petered out in the second half

Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press
·5 min read

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — That first pass got away from Payton Thorne. Perhaps a byproduct of nervous jitters of making his first collegiate start.

After another incompletion, Michigan State football’s redshirt freshman slowly built a rhythm by hitting the next 12 throws that followed. Three went for touchdowns. A glance at the Beaver Stadium scoreboard showed the Spartans up by 11 points as they went into the locker room at halftime.

“I thought that we were all in pretty good rhythm,” Thorne said.

But the inconsistency that has plagued MSU all season returned in the second half — and it wasn’t just the offense getting stuck in the quicksand.

MSU’s defense got gashed for big plays and three scores in four drives to open the second half. Its special teams allowed a touchdown. Missed assignments and penalties on both sides of the ball proved problematic.

The complementary football first-year coach Mel Tucker has sought from MSU faded as the Nittany Lions rallied with for a 39-24 victory Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

“We have to do it for four quarters,” Tucker said. "It was crystal clear today what we've been talking about and what we're striving for.”

The Spartans (2-5) and Nittany Lions (3-5) now await their opponent for next Saturday during the Big Ten’s champions week event, which will likely close the season for both teams.

For MSU, there were glimmers of hope. None perhaps bigger than Thorne, who set a MSU freshman QB record for passing yards and broke the Spartans' first-game starter record of 324 yards set by Ed Smith vs. North Carolina State in 1976.

Thorne started in place of Rocky Lombardi, who got the call MSU’s first six games but was knocked out in the second quarter of the 52-12 blowout home loss to No. 4 Ohio State last week.

Tucker did not give an update on Lombardi’s injury or status for next week, saying only, “He'll be ready when he's ready.”

Lombardi traveled for the game but did not dress.

And after a rocky opening-drive interception followed by a three-and-out, Thorne settled in Saturday — as he did against Indiana in his first significant action this season. In that game, he completed 11 straight to open the game.

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker talks with quarterback Payton Thorne during the second quarter against Penn State at Beaver Stadium, Dec. 12, 2020 in University Park, Pa.
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker talks with quarterback Payton Thorne during the second quarter against Penn State at Beaver Stadium, Dec. 12, 2020 in University Park, Pa.

But the Penn State game was a little different. This was Thorne’s show, with a clean slate to start.

“Obviously it's a better scenario,” Thorne said. “I think the best part of that is getting those reps during the week. And on Wednesday, I was able to get the reps with the first group and get in sync with those guys, because in the past, I haven't been getting a ton of reps with those guys. And getting that going during the week helps a ton.”

Thorne shook off his interception to throw touchdown passes on three straight drives in the second quarter. He had 202 yards passing and completed 11 of his 13 throws by halftime. The offense looked as good as it had all season, with 40 yards on the ground.

After MSU’s defense prevented touchdowns on two long PSU drives, Thorne threw his first career touchdown pass on a 45-yard deep post to Jalen Nailor. The three-play drive was bolstered by runs of 9 and 6 yards by freshman Jordon Simmons, who finished with 72 yards on 14 carries after missing the past two weeks.

“I think it started with us running the ball,” Thorne said. “We came out on that first scoring driving, and we ran and really well. I think that starts the whole offense. If we can run get yards on the ground, that sets up everything else.”

Penn State’s Sean Clifford sliced through the MSU defense for a 31-yard TD run then Thorne marched the Spartans 75 yards with two key passes to tight end Matt Dotson, including one for 21 yards on third-and-3. Thorne pinpointed Tre’Von Morgan over double coverage for 28-yard touchdown, the first catch of the 6-7 receiver’s career.

Nailor, who had 100 yards on six catches, on the next drive caught a 7-yard touchdown. It was set up by a 37-yard strike to Thorne’s high school teammate Jayden Reed and a double-reverse pass to Dotson.

“At halftime, I felt like we had a team that could win the game. And felt good about our football team and about what we could do,” Tucker said. “And after the game, I felt the same way about this football team. I feel that we can do some good things and that we can win some games and that we have a bright future.”

Penn State&#39;s Antonio Shelton reacts following a sack on Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium, Dec. 12, 2020 in University Park, Pa.
Penn State's Antonio Shelton reacts following a sack on Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium, Dec. 12, 2020 in University Park, Pa.

But Thorne struggled after halftime as Penn State’s defense figured out MSU’s game plan. He was 6 of 16 for just 52 yards in the second half until the Spartans’ final drive.

“It was absolutely execution from our standpoint,” Tucker said. “I think they were maybe a little more aggressive, but there was plays to be made. And we still, we still made plays in the second half. We just weren't able to make them on a consistent basis.”

On MSU’s last possession, with 2:36 to play, Thorne completed 5 of 6 throws for 71 yards to move the Spartans to the PSU 10. He threw four straight incomplete passes, with a false start penalty mixed in, to end any chance of a comeback.

“I really liked the plays we were running, and I liked how we were executing,” Thorne said. “Unfortunately, we didn't carry that over into the second half. At all. So we got to be better at keeping in going.”

