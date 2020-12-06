Why Michigan State football was never able to recover after stagnant start vs. Ohio State

EAST LANSING — Antjuan Simmons did not see this coming.

“You don’t go into a game expecting to lose,” Michigan State football’s senior linebacker said, “or lose in that fashion.”

Neither did Payton Thorne.

“Absolutely not,” the redshirt freshman quarterback said. “We felt pretty good coming into the game. And obviously, we did not play good enough.”

They didn't expect a 52-12 beatdown at the hands of No. 4 Ohio State.

Not with the Spartans coming off an upset win a week earlier over Northwestern.

Not with the Buckeyes having to skip last week’s game at Illinois with COVID-19 issues that limited practice this week.

Not with the Buckeyes missing 23 players on Saturday, including three starting offensive linemen and a starting linebacker.

No one foresaw this lifeless performance in every facet of the game, playing and coaching alike. Michigan State struggled offensively, and after it fell behind, seemed more content with trying to stop the bleeding than climb back into the game.

“Outings like this are not acceptable. And I don't care who we're playing,” said first-year MSU coach Mel Tucker, a member of two previous national championship coaching staffs. “And even though that was a good team, when I turn on the film, I'm gonna be sick to see some of the things that we did, some of the plays we left on the field. And that's execution.”

Every phase contributed to the issues for MSU (2-4).

Tucker’s defense was unable to stop Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields on the ground or through the air. The junior ran for two scores and threw another in the first 20 minutes, closing his afternoon with a 41-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter that made it 45-10 with 8:16 left to play.

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker talks to linebacker Antjuan Simmons (34) during the second half against Ohio State at the Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

The Buckeyes outgained the Spartans 270-80 in the first half and 521-261 for the game. That included a 322-81 edge in rushing yards. MSU had just 12 rushing yards and four first downs at half. It was the most rushing yards allowed by the Spartans since the Buckeyes gained 323 a year ago in a 34-10 loss in Columbus.

Fields finished 17 of 25 for 199 yards and two TDs and ran for 104 yards on 13 carries. Chris Olave had 10 catches for 139 yards and a score. Trey Sermon ran for 112 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown.

“There's no secret trick or secret play or coverage you can run to stop really good players. You just do your job,” said Simmons, who led MSU’s defense with 12 tackles. “You run to the ball, and you hit, you know. I feel we didn't do those today.”

Michigan State fell behind by four touchdowns before getting into Buckeyes’ territory. The Spartans had fewer than 50 yards on its first 21 plays, including starting Lombardi’s interception on a throw from his own end zone that was tipped and picked off by OSU defensive tackle Haskell Garrett. That touchdown pushed the lead to 28-0.

“We were able to move the ball at spurts. We need to be able to build on those things that we do well, just like every week,” Tucker said. “But spurts are not gonna get it (done). You can't play in sections, you can't play in spurts.”

Lombardi was 5 of 11 for 33 yards when he got drilled on a sack by the Buckeyes’ Tyreke Smith with 4:29 left in the second quarter. The junior’s head bounced off the turf and he did not return.

Thorne entered and played the rest of the game, giving the Spartans some escape from OSU’s pressure with his 42 yards rushing, including a 20-yard TD run. He also completed his first 11 passes and finished 16 of 25 for 147 yards passing.

Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne (10) scores a touchdown against Ohio State during the second half at the Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

By the time he did get MSU on the board, however, they were already down 35 points. The Buckeyes kept piling on. Outside a Matt Coghlin field goal and a safety late due to a bad snap to OSU’s third-string quarterback, the Spartans rarely took chances to climb back into the game. That included not going for it on fourth-and-5 deep in OSU territory in the first half.

“We definitely got to be better than that scoring 10 points,” Thorne said. “Moving the ball only means so much if you're not scoring.”

When asked if he saw any positives, Tucker quickly said no. Then he started to find some.

He felt his players didn't quit. He saw them visibly upset about not making plays.

And he looked ahead to next week’s trip to Penn State, one final chance to get a brand-name win after being brutalized by the Buckeyes.

Tucker said he planned to watch the tape immediately after Saturday's blowout. He demanded his players do the same thing, too, while beginning to prepare for the Nittany Lions.

“I think the most positive thing that I can I can think of right now is that we got another game,” he said. “Thank God this wasn't the last game of the season. ... Because if this was the last game of the season and we had to end like this, it makes for a long offseason.”

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Why Michigan State football wasn't even competitive vs. Ohio State