Why Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith sounding like Mark Dantonio 2.0 is good

EAST LANSING — Jonathan Smith, the new Michigan State football coach, sounded so familiar in his introductory news conference on Tuesday at the Breslin Center.

Smith talked about building a program, creating a new culture, developing players, sticking to a process, focusing on a physical brand of football especially at the line of scrimmage while mixing in some explosive plays, the importance of building relationships with his players and embracing the rivalry with Michigan.

All that was missing was mentioning a "Little Giants" trick play.

Because he sounded like, well, Mark Dantonio 2.0 — the newer, younger, West Coast version.

Does that guarantee Smith will be able to rebuild this program? No.

Does that guarantee that Smith will have the same success as Dantonio in East Lansing? No.

But there are a lot of things to like about this hire, and Dantonio could see it, too.

Michigan State's new football coach Jonathan Smith speaks to the crowd during a timeout in the basketball game against Georgia Southern on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Dantonio watched the news conference of his replacement’s replacement from a prime spot. He was sitting in the middle of the room about 20 feet from Smith.

“Did it sound familiar to you?” I asked Dantonio.

Dantonio cracked a smile and nodded his head.

“I was sitting here thinking back to what I talked about at my first press conference,” Dantonio said.

“I think he sounded just like you,” I said.

“A little bit,” Dantonio smiled. “A lot of similarities.”

MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo saw it, too.

“Definitely,” Izzo said. “That's what (athletic director) Alan (Haller) said to me, and I 100% agree with that.”

Smith is, on paper, the perfect fit for this job. He’s done a fantastic job at Oregon State, building that program into a winner; and that’s exactly what MSU needs, a coach who can build a winner in a state dominated (as of late) by a fierce rival.

“I think you got a guy that has experience at the highest level,” Dantonio said. “He's been in big games nationally. He understands pressure, and he understands it's hard to take a program from here (holding his hand down low) and bring it to here (holding his hand up high). Those things are the major characteristics of a great coach. It's so hard to win.”

Can he recruit the Midwest?

There’s one massive difference between Dantonio and Smith.

Dantonio had deep Midwestern ties, which gave him a tremendous advantage recruiting Ohio and Michigan.

Smith doesn’t have that. He’s a West Coast guy, and he will have to hire (or retain) some assistants who know Michigan and Ohio.

But there is another big difference between what Smith is inheriting compared to the Dantonio era.

College football has changed dramatically because of name, image and likeness money and the transfer portal.

When Smith was asked about two MSU quarterbacks who have announced they intend to enter the portal, Smith was direct. “I think being the starting quarterback at Michigan State is an unbelievable opportunity,” he said. “And that opportunity is there for who's in our locker room starting in January.”

Now, you can read that a couple of ways.

One: He was basically saying, if you want to leave, go ahead.

But Smith was also giving a subtle message to any players who might consider transferring to MSU.

There is opportunity here for anyone who comes in January.

Jobs are open. Not just at QB, but across the board.

Because this roster has holes.

Haller got his guy

MSU athletic director Alan Haller nailed this hire. He took his time, went through his process and got his top choice.

Maybe, it wasn’t his top choice at the beginning. But the more videos he watched of Smith, the more research he did, the more people he talked to, the more time he spent with him, it became obvious.

Former football coach Mark Dantonio claps during an introductory press conference for Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

“He's not into a lot of flashy things," Haller said. "We talked about our resources that we were going to provide. And to be honest, he was like, I don't need that much. I don't need that many personnel."

Haller started his research in September but didn’t start talking to candidates until about four weeks ago.

Which was entirely different from how MSU hired Mel Tucker.

After Dantonio’s sudden retirement on Feb. 4, 2020, Tucker was hired eight days later. It was less research and more speed dating.

“At the last search, we had probably six or seven days, and the only time we spoke to the candidates was when we flew out to them for two hours,” Haller said. “This time, I had multiple conversations, not only with Jonathan, but others. And then I had eight weeks of research. I looked at YouTube videos of press conferences. I looked at game film, I found every article I could find and this guy just he floated to the top and he just stayed there."

Haller interviewed 12 coaches and narrowed the final list to three.

“These were multiple conversations,” Haller said. “These were multiple Zoom calls, getting to know him as a person. And there was a moment that light switch clicked on."

Of those final three candidates, he interviewed Smith first.

After interviewing another coach, Haller’s mind was made up.

“I canceled the third one,” he said. “He is our guy.”

Because he checked every box, and no red flags came up.

“There was nothing negative ever said about him,” Haller said. “The community's gonna love them. They're gonna love his style of play.”

What should the expectations be?

Mediocrity won't cut it.

Smith has to build a winner. A team that can beat Michigan and get to the playoffs.

Michigan State Athletic Director Alan Haller looks on as new football coach Jonathan Smith speaks during an introductory press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Not every year and not right away.

It’s going to take a while.

But it’s possible to win at MSU. That should be the expectation.

Dantonio, the guy sitting right in front of him, proved it can be done.

