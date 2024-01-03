Why Michigan State basketball may be playing new-look Penn State at the perfect time

EAST LANSING — Tom Izzo continues to marvel at the differing styles of basketball Michigan State has faced 13 games into the season.

And even though the new year brings back old foes and familiar systems, the Spartans resume Big Ten play against the one team that has had more volatility in staff and roster than any other.

New Penn State coach Mike Rhoades makes his Breslin Center debut at 7 p.m. Thursday against MSU, which won its final four nonconference games after suffering back-to-back losses to open conference action in December.

“I do think we're playing with a little more confidence, and the shots are going in,” Izzo said after practice Tuesday. “Now, we just got to make sure we continue our defense, because that was what was so good.”

The game will not be televised but will be broadcast on the Peacock streaming app.

Michigan State players A.J. Hoggard (11), right, Tre Holloman (5), center, and Malik Hall (25) congratulate each other after a good play against Indiana State Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. The Spartans won 87-75.

After being ranked fourth in the preseason, the Spartans (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) dropped out of the top 25 of the USA TODAY Coaches poll a day before they lost their Dec. 5 Big Ten opener at home to No. 21 Wisconsin, 70-57. They followed that up Dec. 10 with a stunning road loss at Nebraska, just the sixth 0-2 start to league play in Izzo’s 29 seasons and the first since dropping the first three Big Ten games of 2020-21. That was Izzo’s second time opening 0-3 in the conference, his worst start.

MSU bookended its current win streak with a blowout of then-No. 6 Baylor on Dec. 16 and by outlasting feisty Indiana State on Saturday, 87-75. The Spartans have averaged 88.25 points in their past four games while giving up just 64 a game.

“I think we just continue to fight,” said senior forward Malik Hall, who scored nine of his 18 points in the final eight minutes against ISU. “No matter what the circumstances, we're gonna play until the to the buzzer goes off. So I think that, for the most part, is just our ability to keep showing up every day.”

“When you have people placing expectations of national championship on you and you're not meeting those expectations, most people would just be like, 'OK, we're cool with that.’ But we still show up every day, we're still trying to get better every day, and we're still trying to do our best that we can to achieve that goal.”

The Nittany Lions (7-6, 1-1) arrive, in some ways, as an enigma with their new coach and roster overhaul. Only five players remain from last year’s Penn State team, and just two one-time walk-ons (seniors Dan Conlan and Andy Christos) have been with the program for more than two years.

The Nittany Lions hired Rhoades after he spent six seasons at Virginia Commonwealth. The 51-year-old Pennsylvania native — who also spent three seasons as head coach at Rice from 2014-17 — brought in nine transfers this season.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo reacts during the second half against Indiana State at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

The best holdover contributor also is Penn State’s top scorer, Kanye Clary. The 5-foot-11 sophomore guard averages 18.2 points in 30.3 minutes. Two other sophomore returnees, 6-10 forward Demetrius Lilley and 6-4 guard Jameel Brown, are role players.

Rhoades brought two players with him from VCU, including 6-1 starting senior point guard Ace Baldwin Jr., who averages 13.6 points and 4.5 assists in 33.2 minutes, and backup 6-6 junior guard Nick Kern Jr. (5.7 points, 4.3 rebounds in 22.8 minutes). He also added two North Carolina transfers, starting 6-8 swingman Puff Johnson (7.0 points, 3.4 rebounds) and reserve 6-5 guard D’Marco Dunn (7.2 points).

Maryland grad transfer Qudus Wahab, a 6-11 starting forward, averages 9.9 points and a team-high 8.8 rebounds. Temple transfer Zach Hicks, a 6-8 forward, posts 6.7 points and 3.4 boards. Rhoades also brought in 6-7 grad transfer forward Leo O’Boyle from Lafayette, 6-11 sophomore forward Favour Aire from Miami (Florida) and 6-5 grad transfer guard RayQuawndis Mitchell from Idaho.

“It works sometimes for everybody,” Izzo said of Rhoades’ portal moves. “The one thing they got to their advantage is two of their better players came with the coach, so they know the system and all that. So that's an advantage for (Rhoades) in that respect.

“A very good coach, Mike's a really good coach. He was a good coach at VCU. A good guy, a tough guy. I really like what he's done with his team. Completely different than last year, where they just shot 3s. These guys are driving it, they're pressing, they're doing different things.”

MSU is 43-10 all-time against the Nittany Lions, but three of those losses have come since 2017, one of them at Breslin in 2020.

That was the last year at PSU for then-coach Pat Chambers, who was fired just before the start of the 2020-21 season. The Nittany Lions turned to Jim Ferry as the interim coach that winter before hiring former Purdue assistant Micah Shrewsberry for the 2021-22 season.

Shrewsberry beat MSU on Feb. 15, 2022, in State College, where the Spartans won last year's lone matchup, 67-58. After leading the Nittany Lions to their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2011 and just the 10th in school history, Shrewsberry took the head coaching job at Notre Dame.

Izzo said with PSU having so many new faces and a new coach, the timing of playing the Nittany Lions in the middle of the season helps. That is compared to some of the earlier opponents MSU faced with a glut of transfers, who the staff needed to sift through individual film of at their previous schools to identify their strengths, weaknesses and tendencies.

“With the transfer portal, that could be everyone, really,” Hall said. “A completely different team last year, and they got a bunch of new guys this year, a lot of transfers. But I think they got a lot of good, talented pieces. I think it'll be interesting game. I think they're a good team, for sure.”

Next up: Nittany Lions

Matchup: Michigan State (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) vs. Penn State (7-6, 1-1).

Tipoff: 7 p.m. Thursday; Breslin Center, East Lansing.

TV/radio: Peacock (streaming only); WJR-AM (760).

