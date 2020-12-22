Why Michigan football four-star commit was blindsided by Don Brown firing: 'Not pleased'

At least one Michigan football signee was taken aback by the report of defensive coordinator Don Brown's dismissal.

Four-star linebacker Junior Colson, who signed a letter of intent with the Wolverines last Wednesday at the start of the early signing period, told the Free Press on Tuesday that he was surprised by Brown's firing.

"I was not pleased with the news about (Michigan) firing (Brown)," Colson said. "I didn’t know anything about it, but I already signed so there is nothing I can do."

Brentwood (Tennessee) Ravenwood linebacker Junior Colson

When Colson was asked if he still planned to enroll early or if he would ask for a release from his letter of intent, he said, "I don't know yet."

Colson, No. 95 overall in 247Sports' Composite ranking, was the fifth-highest ranked signee in Michigan's 2021 class and one of five top-100 recruits signed by the Wolverines during last week's early signing period. One of the positions Colson was being recruited at was the 'viper' — the signature linebacker position in Brown's defensive scheme.

