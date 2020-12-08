Here is why Michigan football canceled the Ohio State game

Michigan football canceled Saturday's game against Ohio State because of an upward trend in positive COVID-19 tests that "continued to go up even over the weekend," athletic director Warde Manuel said in a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

"We were not cleared to participate in practice (Tuesday) by our medical staff and we were looking at, in terms of, by the end of week, much wouldn’t have changed and we still don’t have a total grasp of this virus on our team," Manuel said. "The medical staff felt that we would not be able to participate Saturday, and so to afford Ohio State and the Big Ten conference the ability to adjust where necessary, we felt it was best to talk to Kevin Warren and Gene Smith and let them know our decision today.”

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, medical director Dr. Sami Rifat, chief medical officer Darryl Conway and Manuel discussed the game's cancelation and what might happen next for the Wolverines, who have been dealing with the outbreak since Nov. 30.

Conway said Michigan has not entered the "red-red" zone established by the Big Ten, which forces a team to shut down all activities when the total test positivity rate exceeds 5% and the population rate exceeds 7.5%.

However, the rise of cases and the expectation for more positive tests were enough to prevent the Michigan-Ohio State game from being played for the first time since 1917.

At least 40 players were expected to miss the game because of either a COVID-19 positive test, contact tracing or an unrelated injury, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation told the Free Press on Tuesday. The program received multiple positive COVID-19 test results on Monday, one of the sources said.

"Simply at this point," Rifat said, "the prevalence of COVID on our team and the impact of COVID on our team is simply too great to allow for the safe return to full practice and full activity."

Harbaugh did not close the door on Michigan playing its scheduled crossover game on Dec. 19 against a Big Ten West opponent.

"Ultimately, we were told the number of people that were out due to COVID was too high," Harbaugh said. "So, there’s the real possibility that we could play again before this season is over.

"Our players, as I said before, they want to play. They wanted to play this week. They want to play next week. They’re going to continue to condition and prepare for that possibility.”

Tuesday's cancellation could have implications for the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes have had three games canceled due to COVID-19-related issues and recently had an outbreak of their own.

Under current rules, Ohio State will not reach the six-game threshold required to qualify for next week's Big Ten championship game, even though the Buckeyes sit atop the Big Ten East standings. To qualify, the Buckeyes either need the Big Ten to intervene and change the rule or they need to find an alternate opponent this week.

Manuel believes Ohio State deserves a chance to qualify for the College Football Playoffs and doesn't believe the Buckeyes "should just be punished" by the Big Ten's scheduling rules.

He believes the conference "would be open to having a discussion" about whether Ohio State can play in the championship game.

