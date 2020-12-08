Here is why Michigan football canceled the Ohio State game

Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press
·3 min read

Michigan football canceled Saturday's game against Ohio State because of an upward trend in positive COVID-19 tests that "continued to go up even over the weekend," athletic director Warde Manuel said in a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

"We were not cleared to participate in practice (Tuesday) by our medical staff and we were looking at, in terms of, by the end of week, much wouldn’t have changed and we still don’t have a total grasp of this virus on our team," Manuel said. "The medical staff felt that we would not be able to participate Saturday, and so to afford Ohio State and the Big Ten conference the ability to adjust where necessary, we felt it was best to talk to Kevin Warren and Gene Smith and let them know our decision today.”

[ Winners and losers from Michigan football's decision to cancel Ohio State game ]

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, medical director Dr. Sami Rifat, chief medical officer Darryl Conway and Manuel discussed the game's cancelation and what might happen next for the Wolverines, who have been dealing with the outbreak since Nov. 30.

Conway said Michigan has not entered the "red-red" zone established by the Big Ten, which forces a team to shut down all activities when the total test positivity rate exceeds 5% and the population rate exceeds 7.5%.

However, the rise of cases and the expectation for more positive tests were enough to prevent the Michigan-Ohio State game from being played for the first time since 1917.

[ Here's how Twitter reacted to Michigan football cancelling Ohio State game ]

At least 40 players were expected to miss the game because of either a COVID-19 positive test, contact tracing or an unrelated injury, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation told the Free Press on Tuesday. The program received multiple positive COVID-19 test results on Monday, one of the sources said.

"Simply at this point," Rifat said, "the prevalence of COVID on our team and the impact of COVID on our team is simply too great to allow for the safe return to full practice and full activity."

Harbaugh did not close the door on Michigan playing its scheduled crossover game on Dec. 19 against a Big Ten West opponent.

"Ultimately, we were told the number of people that were out due to COVID was too high," Harbaugh said. "So, there’s the real possibility that we could play again before this season is over.

"Our players, as I said before, they want to play. They wanted to play this week. They want to play next week. They’re going to continue to condition and prepare for that possibility.”

Tuesday's cancellation could have implications for the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes have had three games canceled due to COVID-19-related issues and recently had an outbreak of their own.

Under current rules, Ohio State will not reach the six-game threshold required to qualify for next week's Big Ten championship game, even though the Buckeyes sit atop the Big Ten East standings. To qualify, the Buckeyes either need the Big Ten to intervene and change the rule or they need to find an alternate opponent this week.

Manuel believes Ohio State deserves a chance to qualify for the College Football Playoffs and doesn't believe the Buckeyes "should just be punished" by the Big Ten's scheduling rules.

He believes the conference "would be open to having a discussion" about whether Ohio State can play in the championship game.

Contact Orion Sang at osang@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @orion_sang. Read more on the Michigan Wolverines and sign up for our Wolverines newsletter. The Free Press has started a new digital subscription model. Here's how you can gain access to our most exclusive Michigan Wolverines content.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Here is why Michigan football canceled the Ohio State game

Latest Stories

  • Alex Smith on leg gash: “I could see the blood pumping out”

    If you were planning to eat dinner at halftime of Monday’s Washington-Pittsburgh game, you may have experienced an unexpected change of plans. Late in the second quarter, images appeared of Washington quarterback Alex Smith‘s lower left leg, which had blood streaming from a gash in his shin, in a way that (but for the burgundy [more]

  • Apparently savvy clock move by Alex Smith confuses refs, leads to Washington FG in upset of Steelers

    Did Alex Smith know what he was doing when he carried the football to the sideline against the Steelers?

  • Volleyball star Hayley Hodson had it all, until blows to her head changed everything

    Hayley Hodson was a 'dream athlete' and top student. But blows to the volleyball star's head changed the course of her life. She's suing Stanford.

  • Reaction to Michigan football-Ohio State game cancellation

    Reaction from around the web, after Michigan Wolverines' game against Ohio State Buckeyes canceled due to COVID-19 cases at U-M

  • Mike Tomlin to Chase Young: I never want to lose enough games to draft a guy like you

    Steelers coach Mike Tomlin offered some praise for Football Team rookie defensive end Chase Young during Monday’s game, by saying Tomlin wouldn’t want to be able to draft a player as good as Young. In footage shot by NFL Films, Tomlin approached Young on the field and told him that he would never want to [more]

  • Bryce Harper’s contract suddenly has him in a tight spot

    The Phillies are having problems building around Harper and he has nowhere to go.

  • Eagles release Jamon Brown after reportedly sending him home on Saturday

    Veteran guard Jamon Brown traveled with the Eagles to Green Bay for Sunday’s game, but he reportedly parted ways with the team well before kickoff. Longtime Eagles reporter Derrick Gunn reports that Brown was kicked out of the team hotel and sent home by chief security officer Dom DiSandro on Saturday due to conduct detrimental [more]

  • Winners and losers from Michigan football's postponement vs. Ohio State

    Michigan football canceled its game vs. Ohio State amid a host of speculation. So who wins and loses because of the Wolverines' decision?

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Quarterbacks come off the board early, often

    Five quarterbacks come off the board in this new 2021 NFL mock draft, including four in the top 10

  • Ron Rivera delivers epic postgame speech following win over Steelers

    The head coach's postgame speech following Washington's win over Pittsburgh will get you fired up.

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • Report: Patriots miss out on re-signing WR Isaiah Ford

    Tough outcome for the Patriots.

  • Bill Belichick becomes first coach to accomplish this feat in Patriots' win vs. Chargers

    New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick accomplished a rare feat Sunday that will be pretty hard for any other coach to match.

  • Damian Lillard has cold blooded response to Paul George saying he wants to retire with Clippers

    Dame is a real one.

  • NFL quarterback rankings: Lamar Jackson falls, Justin Herbert enters the top 10

    After thirteen weeks of NFL action, there have been impressive performances registered by rookies and old hands alike. New stars have emerged while other quarterbacks have faltered. Having assessed the quarterbacks back in September, it is time for an updated look at the most important position in the game. A number of franchise quarterbacks have been injured, so the current starting QB will be ranked in their place. This ranking assesses each quarterback in order from best to worst, not simply who played well the week before. 1. Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) - no change Mahomes continues to amaze on a weekly basis, producing special throws and creating unique passing angles. His decision making has been excellent this season, only throwing two interceptions all year. A league MVP contender. 2. Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers) - up 3 Rodgers has been supreme this campaign. His vision to spot the right pass and then put the ball exactly where he wants is special. Despite recently turning 37, Rodgers is playing some of the best football of his career in an exciting and well run Packers offense. The main rival to Mahomes for league MVP. 3. Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) - down 1 Having been the best player in the league for the first half of the season, Wilson's staggeringly high level has fallen off. He only drops one place, however, as his offensive line has been struggling to protect him and Wilson is still making special plays. It will be interesting to see how he closes out the season. 4. Deshaun Watson (Houston Texans) - no change Watson has had a fantastic season but the poor form of his team and the coaching changes made in Houston have distracted from how well he has played. Only Mahomes has thrown for more yards than Watson so far this campaign. It should also be remembered that the Texans traded away his number one target, DeAndre Hopkins, in the offseason. A special player who continues to improved markedly year on year. 5. Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - down 2 The Ravens - and Jackson - have been somewhat of a disappointment this season. He has failed to live up to the MVP season he put together last year, but there is still a very talented quarterback there. Jackson's passing looks to have improved but Baltimore's scheme is simply not creating the same amount of opportunities for him to use his feet.

  • LeBron James unexpectedly spotted on highway, shows off limited-production convertible's power

    LeBron James kept his mask on for the drive.

  • SEE IT: Chase Young flies off the edge to finish off goal line stand vs. Steelers

    Remember December 7th, 2020 as the night America learned Chase Young can fly.

  • Fantasy playoff advice and waiver wire targets

    We made it. For most of you, the fantasy playoffs begin this week and Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski are here to get your roster ready for a title run.  The guys hand out some free advice before diving into the quarterback position. What can we expect from Jalen Hurts?  Scott and Andy take a deeper look at the running back position this week as most of the solid options are near 50% rostered in Yahoo Fantasy leagues. Is there a potential league winner out there on the wire? Wide Receiver is an interesting position heading into the playoffs thanks to players like Keke Coutee. Can the Texans wideout continue to post Will Fuller type numbers? 

  • Report: James Harden’s trade list includes Nets, 76ers, other contenders

    Harden expanding his list increases the likelihood of a trade.

  • Ranking the Yankees' 5 best free agent pitching options to fix starting rotation

    So with the latest domino in Lance Lynn to fall, where else could the Yankees go for some rotation help this offseason? They’re going to need it and should be looking in that market as well.