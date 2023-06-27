Why Michigan football has 'Beat Georgia' and 'Beat Ohio State' practice periods

Ohio State is not the only team Jim Harbaugh and Michigan are focused on heading into the 2023 college football season.

In his appearance on the "Move the Sticks" podcast with Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks, Bruce Feldman, a reporter for The Athletic and FOX Sports, spoke about Michigan's aspirations for the upcoming college football season, calling the 2023 roster "Jim Harbaugh's most talented team."

But after Harbaugh previously added Ohio State to the Wolverines' practice regimen, calling a 9-on-7 practice period the "Beat Ohio State" team period, Feldman said another team has joined Michigan's practice schedule.

Interesting nugget from @BruceFeldmanCFB on with @MoveTheSticks @BuckyBrooks saying that in addition to having a ‘Beat Ohio State’ team period, Michigan has added a ‘Beat Georgia’ period too. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) June 26, 2023

"Now, they have a 'Beat Georgia' period too," Feldman said, later joking that Michigan needs to beat Georgia "in the recruiting office as much as anything else."

According to Feldman, Harbaugh uses the "Beat Georgia" period as an aspiration to become the "different kind of team" and compete with the Bulldogs for a national championship next season.

And Feldman said he sees that potential in Michigan.

"They have a bunch of those guys who decided to come back as opposed to leaving early for the NFL," Feldman said. "And a lot of those guys were their real team leaders. And they are almost all back. To me, not only should they be a Playoff team… if Jim Harbaugh were to win a national title, this would be it. This would be the team."

