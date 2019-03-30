Why Michigan’s Basketball Players Wore These Bright Pink Sneakers on Court

The Michigan Wolverines may have ended their NCAA Tournament run with last night’s loss against the Texas Tech Red Raiders — but their bright pink sneakers certainly took a sartorial win.

A number of the team’s basketball players were decked out in vibrant Nike shoes that contrasted with their maize and blue uniforms. The kicks were the latest iteration from Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul’s “CP3” line for the Jordan Brand, featuring a forefoot strap for added stability and a gray rubber sole.

It wasn’t the first time the Wolverines were spotted in their pink pairs.

Several of the athletes also donned them during Michigan’s sweep last week against the Montana Grizzlies and the Florida Gators. Center Jon Teske, forward Ignas Brazdeikis and guard Zavier Simpson were among the players to wear the shoes during the tournament. (Charles Matthews was the only starter who didn’t think pink.)

Through their contract with Jordan Brand, the Wolverines were initially offered options for the team sneaker in the university’s colors. However, during their home game against the Maryland Terrapins on Feb. 16, the players opted for pink kicks to raise awareness for breast cancer and honor survivors — and some of them simply chose to continue wearing the shoes.

Michigan made the same fashion statement last year, beginning with their defeat of the Iowa Hawkeyes on Valentine’s Day, which was also dubbed a “pink game” to support breast cancer awareness.

On Thursday, the Wolverines ultimately fell to the Red Raiders, 63-44 — marking the lowest tally for Michigan in the March Madness tournament.

