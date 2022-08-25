Why Michael Pittman will thrive with Matt Ryan for the Colts

Last season, Michael Pittman Jr. established himself as the No. 1 receiver for the Indiaaplois Colts. In only his second season, Pittman’s emergence was much needed; he was the only receiver on the team to rack up over 500 yards.

The Colts have one of the top five offensive lines in the NFL. That line includes Quentin Nelson, who is arguably the best offensive lineman in the league. Jonathan Taylor is arguably the best running back in football. The Colts added future Hall of Fame quarterback Matt Ryan, who had a down season in 2021 with the Falcons but still managed to put up a consistent passer rating of 90.4 with 3,968 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 17 games. I expect huge numbers from Matty Ice in 2022 with Pittman as his top target.

Pittman played in all 17 games and caught 88 passes for 1,082 yards and six touchdowns with Carson Wentz last season in Indianapolis. With Ryan now having protection and a run game, I could see Ryan boosting Pittman’s numbers.

Pittman is projected to have 91 catches for 1,127 yards and 6 tocuhdowns in 2022, but with not many red zone threats on the Colts’ roster, I could see big upside in terms of touchdown totals for Pittman.

