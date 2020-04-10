Why Michael Jordan wasn't satisfied after Game 2 win over SuperSonics

Michael Jordan was mad.

Not at Gary Payton, with whom he exchanged words with during the fourth quarter. Not even at Toni Kukoc, who had his second straight strong game after Jordan revealed that he had pulled the slumping shooter off to the side and told him to go sit down if he's scared to shoot.

No, Michael Jordan was mad at himself.

For scoring 29 points with eight assists and six rebounds.

In a win.

"This is a game in which I don't feel great about how I played," Jordan said after the Bulls took a 2-0 lead over the SuperSonics in the 1996 NBA Finals.

Any questions as to why the Bulls went 6-0 and Jordan won all six NBA Finals most valuable player awards during the 1990s?

Yes, Jordan's legendary competitiveness and impossibly high standards flashed following a game in which he shot 9-for-22 and missed six free throw attempts.

"I feel great about the outcome, but I need to play better," Jordan said.

Jordan and Payton are considered two of the greatest trash talkers in the history of the NBA. Though they didn't match up in this series often, with Hersey Hawkins drawing the bulk of the assignment against His Airness, they jawed at each other for one brief, glorious moment in Game 2.

Payton was frustrated over scoring just 13 points with three assists and got into it with Jordan.

"It was just more conversation than anything," Jordan said afterward. "He can't get in my head, and I'm pretty sure he's not going to let me get in his head."

No, only Jordan can get in Jordan's head. And with the Bulls up 2-0 and the series headed to Seattle, Jordan's challenge to himself to play better didn't bode well for the SuperSonics.

