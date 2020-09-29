Why Michael Irvin thinks 49ers should be worried about facing Eagles

Why Irvin believes 49ers should be wary of facing Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

You might have looked at the 49ers' schedule and seen that the 0-2-1 Philadelphia Eagles are coming to town this Sunday, fresh off a disappointing tie with the lowly Cincinnati Bengals.

Upon seeing that, you might have given the 49ers another W believes that while they are banged up and nursing a host of injuries, they are still better than the floundering birds from the City of Brotherly Love.

But don't pencil the 49ers in at 3-1 just yet. Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL Media analyst Michael Irvin believes the 49ers should be wary of the desperate Eagles team that is coming to the Bay.

“You’re about to see men worrying about food for family.” 👀@michaelirvin88 warns the #49ers will be facing a desperate 0-2-1 Eagles team pic.twitter.com/EL1HTmelk4 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) September 29, 2020

"What you're going to get more out of the Eagles is just total desperation," Irvin told 95.7 The Game "Anything left in the tank, they have to empty. They can't go four games with zero victories. They'll have to empty them. They are going to empty the tank so you got to be ready for that and the young team has to be ready for that.

"You got a young team, you can't just go thinking, 'Oh we played well over there. We rollin', we rollin'.' No, you about to get desperation. You about to see man worry about food for family. Man worrying about food for family. So when man start worrying about food to feed family -- oh my god, you're going to get the best of whatever they got left."

There's no doubt the 49ers will get the best from the Eagles on Sunday, but Philadelphia enters the game banged up as well. Rookie wide receiver Jalen Reagor missed the Eagles' tie against the Bengals and is expected to miss the 49ers game. Tight end Dallas Goedert suffered an ankle injury in Week 3 and will also miss the game in Santa Clara. Wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery are both questionable for the game.

The 49ers left East Rutherford, New Jersey at 2-1, picking up wins over the lowly New York Jets and Giants while on the East Coast. The wins, however, did cost them Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas for the season. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a high ankle sprain against the Jets and is week-to-week as is running back Raheem Mostert.

It's unclear if Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle will play Sunday against the Eagles. If Garoppolo can't go, it will be up to Nick Mullens, who played well in the win over the Giants, to keep the 49ers afloat in the loaded NFC West.

No matter who takes the field along with Carson Wentz, the Eagles will undoubtedly be hungrier than ever. The NFC East is a dumpster fire and still wide-open for the taking. But in order to that, the Eagles will need to get in the win column.

Starting 0-3-1 just won't do it. Expect the 49ers to get the kitchen sink thrown at them Sunday night.

