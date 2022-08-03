Why Michael Irvin expects 49ers QB Trey Lance to have 'incredible season'

Why Irvin expects Lance to have an 'incredible season' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers have put all their eggs in the Trey Lance basket after coach Kyle Shanahan named the former North Dakota State product the starting quarterback despite still having Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster.

Many experts have weighed in on how Lance will do in his first season as an NFL starter. Some, like former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin, have high hopes for the 22-year-old.

"I can't wait to see it," Irvin told 95.7 The Game's "Damon and Ratto" on Tuesday. "I'm expecting him to have an incredible season for a young guy. I'm not saying he's going to win MVP. But he'll have an incredible season for a young guy."

The Pro Football Hall of Famer adds that Lance having Shanahan guiding Lance along this season gives him the confidence that the young quarterback will have success under center.

"I've watched Kyle Shanahan have pretty good success with guys with backup, guys that are way less talented, way less talented than Trey Lance," Irvin said.

"So I'm expecting him to have some success with this kid with the upside that he has in his body."

Irvin isn't alone with his prediction regarding Lance's first year as a starter. ESPN's Louis Riddick stated last week that he views the signal caller as a dark horse to win the MVP and be part of this wave of young quarterbacks taking the league by storm.

"We love to pick dark horses, right? We love to pick long shots," Riddick said. "I pick Trey Lance as my long shot to win the MVP this year in a manner in which the same way I said it about Patrick Mahomes when he first burst onto the scene in 2018 ..."

"It may start slow, but this kid is a unique, unique individual in the way he is wired and the athletic ability that he possesses. Do not bet against him. I think he's going to surprise some people."

Lance has a lot of hype surrounding him, which should be expected considering the 49ers thought highly enough of the quarterback to trade up from the No. 12 to No. 3 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Now San Francisco hopes he can live up to the potential they saw in him, leading the franchise to pass on quarterbacks like Justin Fields and Mac Jones and possibly be the best player drafted at his position.

