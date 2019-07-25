Why Michael Bennett missed Day 1 of Patriots camp on Thursday

Michael Bennett was a notable absence from Day 1 of Patriots camp on Thursday, but it appears he had a valid excuse for missing practice.

The veteran defensive end was excused due to "personal reasons," according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Patriots DE Michael Bennett was excused from today's practice for personal reasons, per source. The team keeps its practices rolling tomorrow, with Saturday being the first day in pads. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 25, 2019

Also missing from the first day of camp were offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste and center David Andrews. Cajuste's absence is due to the quad surgery he underwent in March, but Andrews' absence remains a mystery.

The Patriots acquired Bennett from the Eagles on March 8.

