Umpire confusion in Little League World Series gave Australia a triple play, then wiped it out
At least they got the call right eventually. We think.
It took a little bit of good fortune for the Oakland Athletics to finally beat the Mariners again at home. Tony Kemp scored the winning run after pitcher Diego Castillo mishandled a high chopper by Sheldon Neuse with none out in the 10th inning, and the A's beat surging Seattle 4-3 on Saturday. Seattle had its four-game winning streak snapped, and also a 10-game run of victories in the Coliseum dating to the A's last win on May 26, 2021 — Oakland's longest skid at home against the Mariners.
Thursday we saw Ford make an Eagles defender look foolish, Friday Cooper does the same with a great route and Brissett's pass is perfect for a TD:
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Oakland Athletics host the Seattle Mariners
Despite holding all the power to get the punishment they said they wanted, the NFL settled for two simple reasons according to a report:
Fans flocked to the golf course throughout the weekend to watch golf's best compete for the FedEx Cup.
Karren Sites of Pittsburgh was on a family vacation when a shark latched on to her arm while in waist deep water on Aug. 11. She was one of two people bitten on the same day.
Just when it looked like the writing was on the wall, Leon Edwards shocked the world and did the seemingly unthinkable.
When Patrick Mahomes went up against the Washington Commanders' bust-prone defense, the result came as no surprise.
Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit two more home runs Saturday night, boosting his total to 692 and moving him past Stan Musial into second place on the career list for total bases. The 42-year-old Pujols connected for solo homers in the second and fourth innings against Arizona left-hander Madison Bumgarner. Pujols needs four more to tie Alex Rodriguez for the No. 4 spot all-time.
The Bills' defense is clearly out for blood. But they might want to tone it down just a little bit.
ESPN columnist Bill Rhoden joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss the punishment of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who faces sexual misconduct accusations.
Brady Quinn thinks the Big Ten and Notre Dame might partner together.
Luis Cessa was named Monday’s starter after the Cincinnati Reds optioned T.J. Zeuch to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.
Aleksandar Mitrovic had the last word to win it for Fulham and make Brentford's stirring comeback redundant.
Things got a little messy in the first UFC 278 prelim as Victor Altamirano pulled off an incredible comeback vs. Daniel da Silva.