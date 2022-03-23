Why the Miami Dolphins traded for Tyreek Hill

The Miami Dolphins traded for wide receiver Tyreek Hill because he is fast, explosive, and is one of the NFL’s most dangerous wide receivers today.

Honestly, it does feel like the analysis can stop there. However, there are some reasons why new head coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier felt like a move for Hill was the next step in building the roster in Miami. Those reasons? Hill’s ability to win early in the down, late in the down, and how he will fit in the Dolphins offense we expect to see in 2022.

Oh, and how that might all help quarterback Tua Tagovailoa get to where he needs to be as an NFL quarterback.

Here are the reasons why the Dolphins executed this trade with the Kansas City Chiefs for Tyreek Hill.

Separating early in the down

(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

Certainly, what Hill offers in the downfield part of the playbook, and the explosive plays he brings to the table, are two major reasons why any team — not just the Dolphins — would trade for him.

However, Hill’s ability to win early in the down, beating press coverage at the line of scrimmage and giving his quarterback an early outlet on the play, is another reason for acquiring him if you can.

Miami entered the off-season with questions along the offensive line. Now, two additions to the roster — left tackle Terron Armstead and left guard Connor Williams — are huge steps towards solidifying the five best options in front of Tagovailoa.

But another way of protecting the quarterback is making sure he has somewhere to go with the football quickly in the play, and that is where Hill’s ability to win early in the down comes into focus.

Take this touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles:

Hill manages to evade the jam from the defender as he releases off the line, immediately putting the cornerback into recovery mode. Then Hill gets separation over the top of the cornerback, giving Mahomes an easy read and a lot of space to target in the passing game. Mahomes drops in a well-placed throw, and the Chiefs have an explosive play in the passing game.

Hill’s ability to separate early in the down, whether on quick-game routes or even when attacking downfield, is goin to give Tagovailoa some easy reads and throws. There will be plays where, nearly immediately after the snap, the young quarterback is going to know exactly where to go with the football. That certainly helps a quarterback, particularly one who still needs to develop and refine his game.

Winning in the downfield passing game

(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

In the coming days, Hill’s ability as an explosive, downfield option is going to be discussed. This is certainly a big reason for making this trade from Miami’s perspective. As our own Doug Farrar likes to point out, today’s NFL is a fight over explosive plays. Either you create them as an offense, or you struggle. Either you prevent them as a defense, or you struggle.

With Hill in the fold, Miami can certainly create some explosive plays in the downfield passing game.

Hill’s speed threatens defenses off the snap, and creates opportunities for explosive plays all over the field. On this catch-and-run touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, watch how quickly Hill can separate against the press-aligned cornerback, and extend that separation as he works across the middle on a deep dig route:

Another aspect to his game that makes him so dangerous is how Hill works in scramble-drill situations. For an athletic quarterback like Tagovailoa, who can extend plays with his legs, a receiver skilled at finding soft spots when forced off-script is a huge boost.

On this play against the Los Angeles Chargers, Hill is running a deep sit route over the middle. But as he starts to throttle down, he sees Mahomes breaking the pocket to the right side. Hill immediately changes course, mirroring his quarterback as he drifts to the right side of the field:

Finally, there is Hill’s ability to simply win over the top with speed, on plays like this one against the Eagles:

Hill pushes vertically against safety Anthony Harris, using his speed to stress the leverage of the safety. Hill then sells Harris on the break to the outside, before working back to the middle of the field. Finding Hill wide open, Mahomes has one of the easier touchdown passes of his career thanks to his receiver’s separation.

The jury is still out on Tagovailoa, but given opportunities like this in the downfield passing game, he should be able to deliver.

The fit with the Dolphins

Tyreek Hill

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Beyond his ability to win at multiple levels of the field, we need to examine his potential fit with the Dolphins.

This also bolsters the decision by Miami to make this trade.

If, as we expect, McDaniel continues the trend of using the quick game and RPO concepts to put Tagovailoa in position to be successful, Hill’s ability to win early in the down and to generate explosive plays after the catch are going to provide a huge boost for the Dolphins’ passing game.

Take this play against the Chargers:

Then of course there are plays like this one against Dallas, where you get Hill involved as a runner by simply giving him the football, getting out of his way and letting his speed take over the play:

With his explosiveness, McDaniel will not run out of ways to incorporate Hill into the Miami offense. That will be a huge boost for Tagovailoa.

But it will also be a boost for the rest of the offense. If you are Mike Gesicki right now, or Jaylen Waddle, or DeVante Parker, or any other offensive skill player, you have to be smiling ear-to-ear.

Because opposing defensive coordinators are now going to dedicate resources to slowing down Hill, creating one-on-one opportunities for those players. Take this play from Kansas City’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers:

Hill’s vertical route draws the attention of both safeties, leaving Travis Kelce isolated on a crossing route working left-to-right. Mahomes hits his tight end, and the Chiefs have a fresh set of downs.

The acquisition of Hill will open up more opportunities for the rest of the Dolphins offense, which is a very good thing for Miami.

How this all can help Tagovailoa

(Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Of course, the biggest question facing Miami right now regards their quarterback. Can Tagovailoa get to where he needs to be as a passer for the Dolphins to be successful?

Hill’s acquisition gives him the best possible chance to reach those goals.

As we have seen, Hill offers su much in the passing game that will help the quarterback. He can separate early against coverage, giving the passer the knowledge that he can get the ball out quickly in the down. Hill can separate downfield in the vertical passing game, giving the quarterback opportunities for explosive plays deeper downfield.

Hill’s ability to separate in scramble drill situations also fits well with the Dolphins, and Tagovailoa specifically. The young quarterback has an ability to extend plays with his legs, and Hill’s previous experience with another young passer who can create outside the pocket makes this an ideal fit.

Then there is what Hill offers schematically, as well as how his presence will create favorable matchups for those around him. There will be moments next season where Tagovailoa will know pre-snap that Hill has a safety shaded his way, or is seeing a true double-coverage situation.

That knowledge will allow the quarterback to go elsewhere with the football, early in the down. Anytime you can give the quarterback information pre-snap, whether via motion, formation, personnel or alignment, you are putting him in a position to be successful.

Hill’s presence in Miami will provide that for Tagovailoa, expanding that decision-making window each play for the young quarterback.

This trade, along with the acquisitions up front already made by Miami, have put Tagovailoa in a much more favorable position to succeed this season.

When the Dolphins hired McDaniel, he told the quarterback that his job was to get all of the “greatness” out of Tagovailoa:

“My job is to coach you, to get all of that greatness out of you” Coach McDaniel 🤝 @Tua pic.twitter.com/QP9QeNmYwk — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 8, 2022

Hill, along with the other new faces in Miami, are a step towards achieving that goal.

Now the quarterback has to hold up his end of the bargain.

