Why Mets aren’t talking to free agent Kyle Schwarber

Kyle Schwarber with Red Sox treated art 2022

The Mets like free agent Kyle Schwarber. He’s a great hitter; who wouldn’t?

But they are not currently pursuing him, in large part because of the designated hitter at-bats already allocated to players who they view as strong offensive players, according to league sources.

A glance at the Mets roster makes clear why they are mostly done adding to the offense, particularly at DH.

Robinson Cano, J.D. Davis, Dom Smith and occasionally Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil will receive DH at-bats. While it’s technically possible that the Mets could trade McNeil, Smith or Davis, they haven’t received any tempting offers, and expect to keep all three.

That leaves the team to wonder where a Schwarber or Kris Bryant or Michael Conforto would fit. It’s why GM Billy Eppler was telling the truth when he said publicly this week that the team was likely done adding to its offense.

The Mets are still looking for a bat off the bench -- likely an outfielder -- and a lefty reliever.