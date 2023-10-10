Why Memphis football staff is emphasizing 'consistency' before playing Tulane

Memphis football's coordinators have one word for the matchup against Tulane.

Consistency.

"What we're talking about is consistency," offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey said during Tuesday's media availability. "And every coach in the country says the word consistency, and then everyone just expects them to run every play perfectly and get a 10-yard gain every time and score a touchdown. But how do you become consistent? And that's what we're talking about now, going back to fundamentals. Technique, fundamentals, ATD, which is attention to detail. And that's how you become consistent."

That's going to be critical as the Tigers prepare for their most important game of the season. Memphis (4-1, 1-0 AAC) can set itself up well for the second half of the season with a win Friday (6 p.m., ESPN) over the Green Wave (4-1, 1-0) at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Tulane is the defending AAC champion, and the Tigers know they've got their hands full.

"We just have to have consistent execution," defensive coordinator Matt Barnes said. "You go back to that game last week, and it's one guy on this play, it's another guy on this play, it's another guy on this play, it's another guy on this play. If each guy that's out there has one mental error or one issue then that leads to an explosive play. Obviously those things all add up on us. So we're just looking for consistency."

Memphis is coming off an open week and last played Sept. 30 against Boise State. The Tigers got off to a slow start and fell behind 17-0, but rebounded to come away with a 35-32 win.

Tulane represents different challenges, though. It all starts with quarterback Michael Pratt, considered the best quarterback in the conference and one of the best in the country. Barnes said he's noticed Pratt's ability to throw receivers open and wants the Tiger defenders to clue into that.

"I watch other teams that play him," Barnes said. "And when they've got guys that are covered, he throws them open. He's an NFL type quarterback. Sometimes you play a guy that can find guys that are open, but has a little bit of hesitancy about throwing to a guy that's a little bit covered. This guy, he'll throw to a covered receiver and just find the right window. He's like (Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan) in that way. He's an NFL style quarterback."

The Green Wave opened as three-point favorites, and Cramsey said he's expecting a close game.

"They play with their hair on fire, and they're good football players," Cramsey said. "So we've got to be consistent. Pay attention to detail, we've got to be consistent. It's going to be a heck of a battle. It's going to be a 60-minute battle. This game ain't going to be over before the 60-minute mark and maybe some plus after that."

