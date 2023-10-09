Why Memphis football has recent history on its side in critical AAC game against Tulane

Memphis football has a recent bit of history on its side this week.

The Tigers and Tulane have played each other every year since 2014, but it's the past six meetings that are of particular interest — because the home team has won every time. They have alternated wins since 2016, when a Memphis win in New Orleans represented the last time a road team won in this series.

The Tigers enter Friday's matchup (6 p.m., ESPN) at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium as 3-point underdogs, but they're also going into the game knowing Tulane has not won in Memphis since Nov. 7, 1998.

But it's still clear why the Green Wave are favored to overturn history this week. They are coming off a remarkable season that included an AAC title and a Cotton Bowl win over USC, a historic turnaround just a year after finishing 2-10.

Star running back Tyjae Spears is now with the Tennessee Titans, but quarterback Michael Pratt is still around. Last season, he threw for 3,009 yards and 27 touchdowns, and also rushed for 10 touchdowns.

Pratt is a key reason why Tulane (4-1, 1-0) was picked in the preseason media poll to repeat as AAC champion. The junior missed two games earlier this season but has returned for the past two, throwing for 184 yards and two touchdowns in Tulane's win over UAB on Sept. 30.

Tulane's lone blemish was against Ole Miss in Week 2, when Pratt was sidelined by injury.

Both Memphis and Tulane had byes last week.

Friday's game will be key in setting up the AAC pecking order for the rest of the season. The rest of Tulane's schedule is tougher than Memphis', with trips to Rice, East Carolina, Rice and Florida Atlantic, and a home meeting with UTSA in the last week of the regular season.

Memphis has two straight road games after Friday, but should be favored in almost every game the rest of the season. The standout matchup is a game against SMU on Nov. 18. The Mustangs don't have to play Tulane or UTSA this season.

So the winner of Memphis-Tulane will be at the top of the conference on Saturday morning and will have every opportunity to stay there for the rest of the season. That's especially critical for the Tigers, who are coming off two straight 6-6 regular seasons and who fans are expecting to compete for the conference title.

Memphis has had two weeks to prepare for Tulane after a comeback win against Boise State on Sept. 30. Coach Ryan Silverfield said after the game that the Tigers have plenty of room to improve.

"The pleasing thing is we've yet to even play a complete quarter in all three phases," he said. "And if we can find a way to put it all together for four quarters, we've got something. But we're not there yet."

They'll have to be there on Friday.

