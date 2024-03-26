Why Memphis football QB Seth Henigan changed his number again, this time to No. 9

Seth Henigan is changing his jersey number. Again.

He'll wear No. 9 for his final year of college football, and it's a fitting choice — No. 9 was on Henigan's back during his senior season of high school, when he led Denton Ryan High School to a state championship in Texas. Now he'll try to lead Memphis to the American Athletic Conference title game during his last season in the Bluff City.

"I was 9 my senior year of high school, and we were undefeated, 15-0, won our district and won the state championship," Henigan said. "So just trying to bring that championship mindset back to myself when I'm out there and win every single game we can."

Henigan — who has been Memphis' starting quarterback since the first game of his freshman season in 2021 — has changed his jersey number every season. He was No. 14, then No. 5, then No. 2 and now will be No. 9.

Henigan's dad, Dave Henigan, was also a quarterback and played at Pacific University. He also wore No. 9.

"My dad wore 9 in college, and in high school," Seth Henigan said. "So it's kind of my rightful number, I'd say. And I think it looks pretty good."

He said last year that he'd chosen No. 2 because Cam Newton and Johnny Manziel — two of his favorite quarterbacks — wore the number.

As the Tigers kicked off spring practices last week, Henigan said No. 9 is the "second best quarterback number" behind No. 12, which features the likes of Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Henigan became Memphis' all-time leading passer during the AutoZone Liberty Bowl win over Iowa State in December and is in line to break most of the Tigers passing records he doesn't already have during his senior season.

He's the biggest reason Memphis is being touted as a potential College Football Playoff team in 2024. The playoff will expand to 12 teams this season, and one of those spots will be reserved for a team from the Group of Five.

The Tigers, along with teams like Boise State and Tulane, will be among the favorites to claim that spot.

Memphis will continue with spring practices ahead of the spring game on April 20 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

The season kicks off on Aug. 31 when the Tigers host North Alabama.

