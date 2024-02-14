Why Memphis football hired a general manager, and what it means for college football

Ryan Silverfield was looking to replace his recruiting director, but he ended up with something else — a general manager.

The Memphis football coach recently hired Beau Davidson, who had been the director of player personnel at Georgia Tech, to be the Tigers' general manager. That's a position popping up more and more in college football — someone still focused on recruitment, but also working on roster retention and competing in the new era of college football.

"He's still running our recruiting department," Silverfield said. "I also think in this day and age, with the amount of things that are occurring in college football — transfer portal, roster management, evaluation of current players — continuing to come across a recruiting department's desk and my desk, I felt like it was great to have a right hand man that could help us."

Davidson has spent time in the high school ranks and also at Texas Tech, UConn and Georgia Tech. He said he'd visited Memphis before but didn't know much about the Tigers' program until he came to the Bluff City and met with Silverfield.

"I didn't really know what was here until I got here," Davidson said. "And to say I was surprised in a good way is an understatement. The facilities are absolutely amazing. You can just tell, just talking to coach Silverfield, sitting in staff meetings, the man has a plan. And he's excited about these kids and excited about this program. And that was one of the main reasons I took this job. You could see it in his face, hear it in his voice: This is a real dude right here. So I was fired up about it."

The general manager position is probably different at every school, Davidson said. That's because each school has different recruiting needs and has to decide how much time to spend on transfers and on roster retention. Davidson is replacing Luke Walerius, who left to be the general manager of roster development and retention at Northwestern.

Retention — keeping the players already on your roster — is a new term in college athletics. The new transfer and NIL rules make movement on a year-to-year basis completely unpredictable, and almost any player on a team could theoretically leave after each season.

"Three years ago no one talked about roster retention," Silverfield said.

It's also created a never-ending college football calendar, where someone could enter the portal at any moment and recruitment never really ends. The busiest time of the season is typically "January to January," Davidson said, echoing that sentiment.

Nevertheless, he's excited for the new challenge with Memphis in whatever the college football landscape looks like tomorrow and the day after that.

"It's absolutely wild. What has happened in the last five years, it's night and day. You used to really be able to sit down and say, these are the numbers. Somebody could have a bad week, or someone in a room could have a bad week and you lose five guys to the portal all of a sudden. And you've got to get the numbers back to right. It's definitely a different time, and it changes all the time. They're constantly updating the rules, and it's never really set. And I think that's what makes it hard, but it's also what makes it exciting. And we can complain about it, or we can adjust to it. If we complain about it, we're going to get passed by. If we adjust, then we'll move ahead."

Reach sports writer Jonah Dylan at jonah.dylan@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @thejonahdylan.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Why Ryan Silverfield hired a general manager for Memphis football