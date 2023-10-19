Why Memphis football is heading to UAB with a 94-pound rack of ribs and 25 years of history

DeAngelo Williams, the best Memphis football player ever, gets sidetracked when he's talking about all of the positive things he accomplished during his career with the Tigers.

"We never could beat UAB, man," he said. "I don't care how good we were. We could've been the No. 1 team in the country, and UAB could've been the last team in the country. And we couldn't beat Darrell Hackney to save our lives."

For all of Williams' accomplishments in the Bluff City — 6,026 rushing yards, helping Memphis to its first bowl game in 32 years, a College Football Hall of Fame inductee — there was one thing he never did.

And it sticks with him.

"It did not matter," he said. "We could be up 21 with three seconds left to go in the game, and they'll find a way to score 28. We would sit on the sidelines, I'm like, 'Dude, we cannot beat these guys at all.' It wasn't even like they was good."

For a few reasons, Memphis-UAB is a semi-storied rivalry in college football lore. UAB has the 10-5 series advantage in the game known as the "Battle for the Bones." After 11 years, it gets restarted Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN2) at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.

The 94-pound rack of ribs

Memphis and UAB had been rivals in men's basketball for years before there was a trophy. Gene Bartow, formerly the coach at Memphis State and later at UAB, was a central figure in the series the Tigers now lead 36-11.

But that rivalry hadn't quite extended to football. The teams first played in 1997, so it was still lukewarm when Sam Miller, an associate athletic director at UAB, had the idea to create a trophy to add some seasoning before the 2006 game.

The Tigers had struggled in the rivalry. UAB was coming off five straight wins (2000-2005), even though Memphis finished with a better record in the latter three seasons. That's why Williams and other players on those teams remember UAB as the team they could never beat.

"I always thought UAB was a totally average team," said Danny Wimprine, Memphis' quarterback from 2001 to 2004. "They were just one of those darn teams that we could never get past. Even when we had great teams, all of a sudden we would run into the bump of UAB. I don't know. It was just a thorn in our side."

Williams and Wimprine both remember Hackney, UAB's quarterback from 2002 to 2005, repeatedly gashing the Tigers' defense.

Memphis wasn't jumping over hoops to create the trophy or make the rivalry official. But Miller, who grew up a Michigan fan in Big Ten country, remembers seeing single-game trophies all the time. And he wanted to bring that to Memphis-UAB.

"There wasn't a ton of initial interest, to put it mildly," Miller said.

But he worked with sculptor Heather Spencer Holmes to create a trophy — a bronze rack of ribs, which relates conveniently to the debate on which city had the better barbecue.

That argument — one obviously nobody will ever agree on — was designed to drum up more interest in the 2006 game. But Miller still wasn't sure it'd take. He created a mold for the trophy and figured it'd come back weighing about 50 pounds.

Instead, it weighed 94 pounds.

So Miller lugged it around Birmingham all week, appearing on any TV or radio station that would have him to talk about the trophy and the nascent rivalry. He still wasn't sure if Memphis was interested in it.

UAB won that game 35-29 on Oct. 7. Miller remembers a few players running over to grab the trophy after the game and promptly dropping it back on the table because it was much heavier than they'd expected.

Memphis took over the next year, hosting the barbecue competition and beating UAB for the first time in the 21st century.

More: Memphis football quarterback Seth Henigan says Tigers 'not where we want to be' at 4-2

'I did wonder if we'd ever see it again'

The teams played each year from 1999 to 2012, but the final meeting in Birmingham proved to be the last for more than a decade. Memphis left Conference USA for the AAC, and no one knew when the football teams might face off next.

To add insult to injury for Miller and UAB fans? Memphis won the 2012 game in Birmingham, blowing the Blazers out 46-9.

"Seeing it put in its case and rolled out to the Memphis bus after that last game at Legion Field, I did wonder if we'd ever see it again," Miller said.

The Tigers brought it back to Memphis, and it sat in the football facility for the next 11 years. It was most recently in the recruiting lounge with the other trophies and memorabilia displayed to impress recruits. That also means UAB fans and athletic department staffers have had 11 years to guess what Memphis was doing with it, given the team's apathy when it was introduced.

"The only one that matters to me is that last one," UAB first-year coach Trent Dilfer said Monday. "That's a chip on our shoulder."

After all that time, the trophy was looking a little worse for wear. But it's about to see the spotlight again.

UAB joined the AAC this season, meaning the rivalry was back on. To fix up the trophy, UAB enlisted the help of Miller and Spencer Holmes, the sculptor. Memphis director of integrated communications Scott Burns met UAB associate athletic director for communications Ted Feeley in Tupelo, Mississippi to drop off the trophy, then picked it back up to bring to Memphis after it was polished.

The Tigers have displayed it this week, with coach Ryan Silverfield joking Monday that "I can't lift it."

"I have not tried to lift it," Memphis center Jacob Likes said. "But I'm planning on lifting it around 4 o'clock on Saturday."

Reach sports writer Jonah Dylan at jonah.dylan@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @thejonahdylan.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Why Memphis football is heading to UAB with a 94-pound rack of ribs