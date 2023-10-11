Why Memphis football coach Ryan Silverfield bought 2,500 tickets to Tulane game

A few fans scored free tickets to Friday's game between Memphis football and Tulane.

Well, more than a few — 2,500, thanks to tickets purchased by Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield last week. The free tickets were claimed within two hours of the announcement.

"You guys understand how much I love the city and this university and I care so much about this football program and the fans," Silverfield said. "And for the opportunity for some fans that may not be able to afford tickets, it's a chance for them to come and see how special this place is and come cheer on their Tigers."

The game will kickoff at 6 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPN. Both Memphis and Tulane are 4-1 and 1-0 in conference play.

Memphis has been trying to boost attendance at home games all season. An announced attendance of 30,364 saw the Tigers beat Boise State in the most recent home game on Sept. 30.

"I know we're beloved by the city," Silverfield said. "And it's an opportunity. Grateful for the school and the support of that. It was actually an idea brought to us. They've done a great job with marketing different ideas. And I think this is just a tremendous effort by all involved in order to get more fans there. Let's get as many butts in those seats as we can. So they can be loud."

