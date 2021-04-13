NFL mock draft: 49ers take Tyson Campbell in second round of Kiper's latest

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Schrock
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Why Kiper has 49ers drafting Campbell in second round originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

All eyes are focused on who the 49ers will select with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. While most believe that will be Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, Ohio State's Justin Fields and North Dakota State's Trey Lance still have an outside shot.

The No. 3 pick gets all the headlines, and rightfully so, but the 49ers also have another pick in the top 45 with which they should be able to find another high-level player.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. believes that player will be Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell, who he has the 49ers taking with the No. 43 overall pick in the second round.

"Before the 49ers made the trade up to No. 3, I thought corner was the most likely position to target at No. 12. And they can still get a good one in Round 2. Campbell played a lot of press coverage for the Bulldogs, and he was inconsistent, but I'd bet on his upside. San Francisco let both Ahkello Witherspoon and Richard Sherman walk in free agency," Kiper wrote in his latest two-round mock draft.

Cornerback makes a lot of sense for the 49ers in Round 2. While they re-signed Emmanuel Moseley, Jason Verrett and K'Waun Williams, they still need depth at the position in 2021 and long-term solutions as Verrett and Williams both will be free agents again next offseason.

RELATED: Schrock's seven-round mock draft

In my first seven-round mock draft, I had the 49ers selecting Oregon safety Jevon Holland, as he's a versatile defensive back who can play both safety spots and nickelback which would give defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans some options this season and allow Holland to either take over for Williams at slot corner in 2022 or pair with Jimmie Ward in the back end.

The 49ers also have a need at edge rusher, interior offensive line and slot receiver. Whoever they select at No. 3 overall will need to have a reliable target in the slot, so it wouldn't be surprising if the 49ers targeted Clemson's Amari Rodgers, USC's Amon-Ra St. Brown or Purdue's Rondale Moore in Round 2.

The 49ers face an important draft in two weeks. We know they'll select a QB at No. 3 overall, but what they do with their remaining eight picks also will have a big impact on the future of their roster.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

Recommended Stories

  • Report: NFL Players Association recommends no voluntary workouts

    They say the dangers of COVID are still too high at this time.

  • Why Gabe Kapler isn't worried about slumping Giants lineup yet

    The Giants rank near the bottom of the league in most traditional hitting categories, but they're hitting the ball hard and are not worried about the early slump.

  • Jets three-round 2021 NFL Mock Draft 7.0: Zach Wilson obvious pick at 2, Jets bolster secondary at 23

    The Jaguars are going to draft Trevor Lawrence at No. 1. And the Jets are taking Zach Wilson at No. 2. It is much harder to figure out the Jets’ second first-round pick, way down at No. 23.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Mel Kiper’s latest full of surprises, question marks

    The latest two-round NFL mock draft from ESPN's Mel Kiper is loaded with trades, surprises and head-scratching moves

  • Four Cup Series teams docked in Martinsville penalty report

    NASCAR officials formalized a host of penalties Tuesday from last weekend’s Cup Series and Xfinity Series races at Martinsville Speedway. Among those penalties were fines for lug-nut violations issued to three Cup Series teams that each had a single lug unsecured after Sunday’s completion of the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain 500. Those teams, which each absorbed […]

  • Marvin Vettori repeatedly takes down Kevin Holland, cruises to unanimous decision win

    Vettori is slowly moving toward a title shot and he wasn’t going to be beaten by an opponent with such a gaping hole in his game.

  • 2021 NFL draft prospects: Ohio State LB Pete Werner

    Three-down linebacker with the competitive and athletic traits to be a fixture on a defense, but perhaps falling short of Pro Bowl-level performance

  • Sinner on right path to becoming a champion, says Djokovic

    The 19-year-old is at a career-best ranking of 22 and made his maiden ATP Masters 1000 final earlier this month at the Miami Open. Sinner could meet Djokovic for the first time if he gets past Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the opening round of this week's Monte Carlo Masters. "I have seen his development, his trajectory, his road to where he is at the moment," said the Serbian, who has a opening round bye at the ATP Masters event on clay.

  • Broncos, Seahawks players say they won't show up to voluntary workouts without COVID protocols

    With the NFL and NFLPA failing so far to agree on protocols, Denver Broncos players have said they will not show up to voluntary, in-person workouts.

  • Wayne Player - son of Gary - 'banned' from the Masters after alleged ambush-marketing stunt

    Marc Player, son of nine-time major champion Gary, has claimed his brother has been banned from The Masters for using the occasion of last week’s honorary starter's ceremony for “ambush marketing”. Wayne Player, who was caddying for his father at the ceremony, was widely criticised for displaying a box of OnCore golf balls in the background of the shot as television cameras focused on Lee Elder. Elder, 86, was the first black golfer to play in The Masters in 1975 and was invited to join regular starters Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus this year, a significant statement in the wake of heightened racial tensions in the United States over the last 12 months. Social media users were quick to condemn Wayne Player’s actions, including his own brother Marc who tweeted: “Embarrassing & illegal ambush marketing by Wayne Player during a traditional ceremony @TheMasters # tonedeaf". After Hideki Matsuyama’s popular victory on Sunday evening, CBS golf writer Kyle Porter posted a picture of Matsuyama’s caddie Shota Hayafuji bowing on the final green alongside one of Wayne Player holding the packet of OnCore golf balls along with the caption: “Can't think of a tournament in recent history that's had a more contrasting beginning and end.” Marc Player responded: “Agreed. Wayne has since correctly been banned from Augusta National and The Masters tournament. What a shame. What an embarrassment. What a bad decision to allow him on the first tee after years of similar shenanigans. My apologies to all.” When asked by Telegraph Sport if Wayne Player had been banned from the club and the tournament, Augusta National declined to comment. Wayne Player had offered an apology to Golf Digest after the initial criticism of his behaviour. “The only thought from that point was that it would be cool for fans to know what ball my dad was teeing off with,” he said. “That’s where it ends. If I’ve hurt people’s feelings, then I’m truly sorry and hope they will forgive me.” It is not the first time Wayne Player, 58, has courted controversy. He was arrested for fraud in 2019 over an incident involving a house rental at the 2018 Masters. The cheque he wrote to the homeowners bounced and he failed to follow through with a payment. He spent what he described as “five nights of hell” in a Georgia jail. He was charged with one count of deposit account fraud or bad cheques totalling greater than $499 but, in a 2019 interview with The Golf Channel, he claimed the charge was dropped after the homeowners were paid in full. It is unclear whether Gary Player knew about or condoned what his son did during the starter’s ceremony. The three-time Masters champion has been an ambassador and shareholder in OnCore since April 2019, according to the company’s website. Gary Player's representatives did not respond when contacted for comment by Telegraph Sport. In response to the controversy, OnCore's chief executive released a statement last week distancing the company from the controversy. "We are aware of the criticisms that have been raised as a result of our product being displayed by Wayne Player at this morning's ceremonial tee shot at the Masters, most specifically during the introduction of Lee Elder, one of golf's trailblazers," Keith Blakely wrote. "We did not ask or instruct Mr Player to have our ball sleeve visible during the ceremony and are sorry if his actions caused any offense or was a distraction from the wonderful recognition being paid to Mr Elder."

  • Tyson Fury claps back at ‘easy work’ Francis Ngannou, who responds in kind

    Heavyweight champions of their sports, Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou take shots at each other.

  • Mel Kiper makes ‘toughest call’ for Bengals in new 2-round mock draft

    A new mock draft from Mel Kiper has the Cincinnati Bengals going in an interesting direction.

  • Cleveland infielder Yu Chang reveals racist messages sent to him after game-deciding error

    Yu Chang received racist messages after making a throwing error in Monday's loss.

  • Solskjaer’s son hits back at Mourinho

    The son of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Noah, has hit back at Jose Mourinho after he slammed Solskjaer for his comments about Son.

  • Joe Johnson eyes NBA comeback with Milwaukee Bucks

    The Milwaukee Bucks will bring in seven-time NBA All-Star Joe Johnson for a workout, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reports.

  • Eagles land the top CB, versatile LB in Mel Kiper’s two-round NFL mock draft 4.0

    Eagles land top CB Patrick Surtain II and versatile LB Nick Bolton in Mel Kiper's NFL mock draft 4.0

  • Washington moves up for Mac Jones in latest mock draft

    Mike Lombardi created headlines last week when he suggested the Washington Football Team "loved" North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance.

  • Umpire Joe West is awarded $500,000 in defamation lawsuit against former player Paul Lo Duca

    Umpire Joe West was awarded $500,000 plus interest Monday by the New York Supreme Court in his defamation lawsuit against former player Paul Lo Duca.

  • JaVale McGee with a 2-pointer vs the Golden State Warriors

    JaVale McGee (Denver Nuggets) with a 2-pointer vs the Golden State Warriors, 04/12/2021

  • Bills’ Tre’Davious White dishes on Sam Darnold, Cam Newton other QBs

    Buffalo Bills CB Tre'Davious White on QBs Cam Newton, Sam Darnold, Tua Tagovailoa, Drew Lock.