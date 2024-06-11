Why Mecole Hardman returned to Kansas City Chiefs (and could get a number change)

Mecole Hardman is likely to have a new — but familiar — look with the Kansas City Chiefs after re-signing with the team last week.

Hardman, a sixth-year receiver, was spotted at his first practice last week wearing 17, the same number he wore with KC from 2019-22.

Last season, after a midseason trade sent him from the Jets back to the Chiefs, Hardman had to go with No. 12 because teammate Richie James had already claimed 17.

“I’ve got to go back to the old me: 1-7,” Hardman said with a smile after working at Pat Clarke’s “Dream Big” youth football camp on Saturday at Central High School in Kansas City, Missouri. “That’s what we’re looking at right now, and hopefully, it works out that way up at training camp.”

Hardman might still need to use his negotiation skills. Rookie cornerback Kamal Hadden already was wearing No. 17 on this year’s roster, and only one of the two will be able to have it once the upcoming season begins.

To be fair, going with 12 again might not be so bad either. Hardman’s only season with those digits ended with him catching the game-winning touchdown in overtime of last year’s Super Bowl, giving the Chiefs their game-sealing moment on a play initially designed to go to Jerick McKinnon.

NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported Hardman’s new deal with the Chiefs is one year for $1.125 million.

“Just being here all my career basically ... it’s a good thing. A lot of good things came from it,” Hardman said of re-signing with KC. “And so just happy to be back a part of it.”

In six regular-season games for the Chiefs following the trade last season, Hardman had 14 catches for 118 yards. That was before playing a meaningful role in the playoffs, where he had five receptions for 62 yards and the title-clinching TD.

So why did the Chiefs make the most sense for him? Hardman, originally drafted by the Chiefs in 2019, said reuniting with coach Andy Reid was a major factor.

“I think he’s got a great idea of how to put me on the field and get me some targets or opportunities,” Hardman said. “And I ain’t got to relearn nothing (with the playbook). I know everything already. So it’s more comfortable.”

When asked about the Hardman signing last week, Reid complimented the receiver for bringing “good energy” to the team.

“It’s good to have him back out there. I think we know how to use Mecole, and I think Mecole knows that we know how to use Mecole in his best way,” Reid said. “He’s a smart kid — he’s a good learner that way.”

Before signing with the Chiefs, Hardman said he’d been working out locally with Luther Glover, whom he called “one of the best trainers in the city.”

Hardman joked the biggest change last week was getting up early in the morning to go to an NFL practice facility again.

He also made sure to set his alarm for Saturday. Hardman joined teammates Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown, Xavier Worthy, and Skyy Moore to work with kids at Clarke’s free football camp in KC on Saturday morning.

Kansas City Chiefs receivers Rashee Rice, Mecole Hardman, Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy talk with children attending Pat Clarke’s “Dream Big” youth football camp on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Central High School in Kansas City, Missouri.

Though he only heard about the camp the night before, Hardman said it was important for him to show up.

“I know when I was little, we’d love to have professional guys come in and say anything to us. I’m from a small town, so we didn’t get no opportunities like this,” Hardman said. “And so anything to help them is a good thing.”