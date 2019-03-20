Why Max Kellerman thinks Warriors' dynasty will end if Kevin Durant leaves originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

For the past five seasons, the Golden State Warriors have reigned over the NBA with an iron fist.

Ever since Kevin Durant arrived in the Bay in the summer of 2016, the Warriors have been nothing short of invincible when healthy. Durant has the option to opt out of his contract at the end of the season and many believe the two-time NBA Finals MVP will wave goodbye to the Warriors and craft the next part of his legacy in another city.

If Durant does elect to leave the Bay Area, the Warriors probably will be OK in the eyes of most people. They still have two-time MVP Steph Curry, after all.

But one pundit doesn't think the outlook without KD is so rosy for the Dubs.

On Wednesday''s episode of ESPN's "First Take," Max Kellerman riffed on why Golden State's reign of terror in the NBA will be over if they can't convince the Slim Reaper to stay.

There will be no way to replace KD. pic.twitter.com/vopn20FtcZ — Max Kellerman (@maxkellerman) March 20, 2019

That's just like ... your opinion, man.

Even if Durant chooses to leave, the Warriors still will have the nucleus of a team that went to back-to-back NBA Finals and won 73 games before No. 35 arrived. Kellerman is right in pointing out the Warriors' cap situation will hamstring them a bit, but there's no reason to sound the apocalypse alarms should Durant find a new home this summer.

As for the rest of this season, the Warriors are primed to win their third consecutive championship before holding their breath and awaiting Durant's decision.