Why Max Johnson's transfer from LSU football after Brian Kelly hire is peak 2021 | Toppmeyer

Just more than a month after Brian Kelly became Cincinnati’s coach in December 2006, he accomplished a unique feat. Kelly defeated the same opponent twice in a season, as the coach of different teams.

The Bearcats beat Western Michigan in the International Bowl on Jan. 6, 2007, after Kelly had coached Central Michigan to a victory over the Broncos in November.

Cincinnati players celebrated the bowl triumph by dumping the contents of a Gatorade cooler on their new coach.

Such a scenario probably wouldn’t unfold nowadays.

Bowl games don’t mean what they used to, and Kelly will not coach LSU (6-6) against Kansas State (7-5) in the Texas Bowl on Jan. 4, after the Tigers hired Kelly from Notre Dame last week.

Kelly is focused on hiring a staff, roster retention, recruiting and mining the transfer portal.

Brad Davis, the leftover offensive line coach from Ed Orgeron’s staff, will coach the Texas Bowl, making him one of several interims who will coach a bowl game this winter.

LSU’s starting quarterback for the bowl is unclear after Max Johnson announced Tuesday that he’s entering the transfer portal.

In another sign of the times, Johnson will become LSU’s third scholarship quarterback to hit the portal since May. His exit will leave freshman Garrett Nussmeier as the Tigers’ lone scholarship quarterback, but Nussmeier won’t be available unless he reverses course on his decision to redshirt.

A bowl appearance would mark Nussmeier’s fifth game, making him a sophomore in 2022 instead of redshirt freshman. If Nussmeier opts to sit, freshman walk-on Matt O’Dowd would become LSU’s likely starter.

A walk-on starting quarterback under an interim coach while scholarship quarterbacks pile up in the transfer portal would be a screaming depiction college football in 2022. That Kelly fled Notre Dame while the Irish remained in playoff contention in favor of a 10-year contract at LSU is the finishing touch to this tableau.

Transfers aren’t new to college football, but the avenue for undergraduates like Johnson became easier after the NCAA revised the rules last spring to allow first-time transfers immediate eligibility. Thus, Johnson, a sophomore with 14 career starts, can transfer without the threat of having to sit out a season.

Hard to imagine Johnson making this move, before even going through spring practice with his new coach, if he knew he’d have to sit out the 2022 season.

That’s not a criticism of Johnson’s decision.

Some players sign to schools. Most sign to coaches.

Johnson signed in LSU’s 2020 recruiting class to play for Orgeron and his staff.

Kelly, a 60-year-old earning millions, bolted Notre Dame with its season hanging in the balance, and what’s good for the goose should be good for the gander.

The NCAA’s former system that would have punished Johnson for transferring instead of playing for a new coach who didn’t recruit him was unfairly skewed against the players.

Many coaches bemoaned that looser transfer rules would create a free agency-like system in college football, and we’re seeing that.

In a humorous depiction of the current landscape, Orgeron was asked in November whether reports of cornerback Eli Ricks entering the transfer portal were accurate.

"I guess they're true. I don't know,” Orgeron said.

On the roster today, in the portal tomorrow, and informing the coach is optional. Yes, that sounds like a college version of free agency.

But coaches like Kelly don't honor their commitments, either. They’re sold to the highest bidder.

With few exceptions, a loyal college coach is an oxymoron, although credit Orgeron for finishing the regular season after learning of his upcoming pink slip and Davis, a Baton Rouge native, for taking the reins for the bowl game.

If Davis and a walk-on starting quarterback somehow lead LSU to a bowl victory, both deserve Gatorade bath.

Blake Toppmeyer is an SEC Columnist for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer. If you enjoy Blake’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

