Why is Max Johnson in transfer portal? Texas A&M quarterback entering as graduate transfer

Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson will enter the transfer portal ahead of the 2024 college football season, the sophomore announced via social media on Sunday.

In his post, Johnson expressed appreciation not only to play at Texas A&M, but also to the team's staff and fans and for the support he experienced throughout his two-year tenure with the Aggies.

Here's everything you need to know about his decision to enter the transfer portal:

Why is Max Johnson in transfer portal?

"I am entering the portal as a grad transfer," Johnson said in his post. "I am looking forward to embracing the possibilities ahead and I'm excited to see what God has in store for me as I navigate my next chapter."

Johnson played eight games in 2023 in replacement of Conner Weigman, who was lost for the season in September after suffering an injury vs. Auburn. Johnson was benched for the Aggies' last three games of the season for sophomore quarterback Jaylen Henderson.

Max Johnson stats

Johnson in 2023 completed 118 of 190 pass attempts, good for a career-high 62.1% completion rate, after appearing in eight of Texas A&M's 12 games this season. The former LSU transfer, who spent two seasons with the Tigers before heading to College Station in 2022, threw nine touchdowns and five interceptions to go along with 1,452 passing yards.

Johnson stepped up at the helm after Weigman went down with a foot injury early, but lost his spot to Henderson for the last three games of the season as the Aggies looked to prioritize getting less experienced players valuable reps.

Prior to 2023, Johnson earned reps in four games in 2022: He completed 43 of 71 passes (60.5% for three touchdowns and zero interceptions).

Max Johnson 247 rankings

According to his 247Sports player bio, Johnson was the No. 253 player in the 2020 recruiting class, including the No. 10 pro-style quarterback and the No. 26 player in the state of Georgia.

He is not listed among the top 15 transfer players in the portal per 247Sports, but is listed as a three-star transfer among quarterbacks.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Max Johnson transfer portal: Texas A&M football quarterback makes choice