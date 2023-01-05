Why Maurice Jones-Drew keeps picking the Jaguars to lose

The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting a lot of love from experts lately after winning five of their last six to surge into first place in the AFC South. Now the team is just one more win away from securing a division title and a home playoff game.

Most are picking Jacksonville to get the job done by beating the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. One notable naysayer is former Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew, who has made a habit of picking against the team.

“So what happened was I picked the Jags — I forget who it was — it was a team they were supposed to beat and they lost. Maybe in November, I forget who it was,” Jones-Drew said Tuesday on Brent & Friends on ESPN 690. “So then I picked against them against Baltimore and they won. Then I was like ‘This is not good’ and I went back and looked.

“The only time I picked them and they won was against the Chargers and that was early in the year. So I was like ‘Yeah, I think I’m gonna do this pick against the Jags thing and see what happens.’ It’s just been working. I mean, whatever I can do to make sure the Jags are in the playoffs and doing what they need to do, I’m gonna do my part.”

Jones-Drew hasn’t been given a reason to change up his weekly superstition. He picked the Titans, Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, and Houston Texans to beat the Jaguars in the last four weeks and all four teams couldn’t do it.

Keeping it going by picking Tennessee in Week 18 is an easy choice for Jones-Drew. However, he let his true feelings on the game known last week when he picked the Titans to lose 40-0 to the Cowboys and “get beat up next week” in Jacksonville.

Keep up the good work, MJD.

